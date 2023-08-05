Caelan Doris shines as sloppy Ireland do enough to get campaign up and running against Italy

Ireland 33 Italy 17

Caelan Doris of Ireland celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second try

Every time the television footage switched the coach’s box during the second-half of this scrappy affair at the Aviva Stadium, Andy Farrell looked furious.

On paper, a five-try-to-two win over an enthusiastic Italian side is no bad way to kick off Ireland’s World Cup run-in but the coach’s demeanour suggested his standards hadn’t been met.

Italy weren’t great, but they undid Ireland at a couple of mauls and scrums and fought gamely at the breakdown.

Ireland started sluggishly, but hit their straps in the second quarter before running aground a bit in the second-half as the penalty count ticked beyond the acceptable.

Farrell’s mood wasn’t helped by the injuries suffered by Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Craig Casey. None looked overly serious, but there’s only a month until they get their campaign under way and the sight of the No 8 in a protective boot is a big concern.

The visitors had more concerns on that front with centre Tommaso Menoncello leaving the field in floods of tears towards the end, his fears of a World Cup lost written all over his face.

The Italian limitations will factor into Farrell’s analysis, but despite some of the team malfunctions there were plenty of individual positives.

Jack Crowley impressed at out-half for 40 minutes before shifting to full-back at half-time as O’Brien, who also played well, went off with a shoulder issue. Alongside him, Casey was good and they missed him when he was gone.

Of the more established players, Caelan Doris was a class apart and captain Iain Henderson gave his best performance in some time. On cap No 99, Keith Earls did enough to suggest he’ll make the cut.

It looked and felt like a pre-season encounter from the off with the banks of empty green seats dominating the upper tiers and the players starting sluggishly.

With a game against the Scots under their belts, the visitors looked the sharper early on and led within three minutes as Jack Conan got turned over from the kick-off, Dave Kilcoyne collapsed the scrum and Tommaso Allan kicked his side in front.

Ireland tried to get their attacking game going with Jimmy O’Brien popping up as a playmaker and Jacob Stockdale prominent, but the Ulster winger was one of a couple of players who coughed up possession as they struggled to break the Italians down.

They got some joy by targeting debutant Paolo Odogwu in the air, with the winger following up a spill with an offside penalty that Rob Herring tapped and went with, before Kilcoyne picked and powered over with assistance from Jack Conan and Caelan Doris.

Jack Crowley converted, then turned down a kickable penalty minutes later as Ireland went in search of another try only to get in each others’ way at the maul.

O’Brien almost scored at the end of the best piece of Irish play of the game so far, as Stockdale claimed the ball high over Allan and they swung right through a nice McCloskey pass to Ryan Baird who helped it on to Keith Earls who chipped ahead for his full-back who appeared to be impeded as Tommaso Menoncello got to the ball first.

Farrell would have been encouraged with lots of the individual performances, even if some of the execution was below what we’ve come to expect from his side.

Quick thinking by the always lively Craig Casey saw prop Danielo Fischetti sent to the sin-bin and the seven man pack could do little to deny the Irish maul as Doris peeled off the front and crashed over.

The assured Crowley knocked over the conversion and he was up again four minutes before half-time as Ireland turned the screw, with the brilliant Doris hunting down Stephen Varney, Henderson rucking over the Italian ball and McCloskey picking and going to score.

Italy had a spell of pressure after the break and pulled a try back on 51 minutes as Lorenzo Pani swept Stockdale aside to cross.

It was the kind of moment that undid all of Stockdale’s good earlier work as Allan made it 21-10 and Ireland struggled to rise above their opponents as the bench emptied and Tom Stewart and Calvin Nash came on for debuts.

Cian Healy notched their fourth try from close range, Menoncello forced his way through Earls in response, but Doris had the final say in a game that will be soon forgotten.

Scorers: Ireland: C Doris 2 tries; D Kilcoyne, S McCloskey, C Healy try each; J Crowley 3 cons, C Frawley con;

Italy: L Pani try, T Allan pen, con;

IRELAND – J O’Brien (C Frawley h-t); K Earls, R Henshaw (C Nash 62), S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Crowley, C Casey (C Blade 45); D Kilcoyne (C Healy 52), R Herring (T Stewart 52), T O’Toole (T Furlong 52); I Henderson (capt) (T Beirne 56), J McCarthy; R Baird, J Conan (C Prendergast 36), C Doris.

ITALY – T Allan; P Odogwu (L Pani 23) (P Buonfiglio 35-39), I Brex, T Menoncello, M Ioane; P Garbisi, S Varney (A Fusco h-t); D Fischetti (P Buonfiglio 56), G Nicotera (L Bigi 56), M Riccioni (S Ferrari 11); D Lamb (N Cannone 46), F Ruzza; S Negri (G Pettinelli 74), L Cannone, M Zuliani (M Lamaro 40).

Referee: M Raynal (France)