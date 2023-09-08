Brian O’Driscoll with a warning for Ireland as they prepare for World Cup opener

Former captain believes Scotland will be a real threat in Group B

Brian O’Driscoll believes a ‘bullish’ Scotland team could be a surprise package at the World Cup in France, as he warned they could be a threat to Ireland in the group stages.

Andy Farrell’s men take on the Scot’s in their fourth Group B match at the World Cup, with that fixture coming immediately after the clash with South Africa.

Speaking on ITV Sport, O’Driscoll suggested an Irish defeat against the Springboks will pile the pressure on as they head into what could be a crunch clash with Scotland.

“Everyone expects South Africa and Ireland to progress to the knock out stages. Meanwhile, Scotland are quietly going about their business, waiting in the long grass,” said former Ireland captain O’Driscoll.

"Who knows what happens first up with Scotland v South Africa. It could be a big turn-up for the books.

"Even then, Scotland will still have a shot at Ireland in round four of the group stages.

"So if Ireland happen to lose to South Africa in round three, it will be a different prospect taking on a Scotland team that will be well rested and with a couple of wins under their belts.”

When asked whether he felt this was the best Scotland team he has seen, O’Driscoll offered this response: "It’s pretty close. I get a sense they are very aligned and that is showing in some of their performances.

"Scotland are definitely feeling pretty bullish, they are feeling very confident and because no one is tipping them as likely quarter-finalists, that’s where they like to be. Having a bit of a chip in your shoulder is no bad thing.”

The draw for the tournament in France has been a big talking point as so many of the leading contenders are in the top half, with O’Driscoll admitting the changes for the next World Cup cannot come quickly enough.

“It's frustrating, but it’s not something that has just been landed on them. They have three years to deal with this,” he said of the draw that also sees France and New Zealand in the top half.

"The thing about world rugby at the moment is I would say the top seven or eight teams are capable of beating one another.

"And then the double whammy of; congratulations, you have qualified for the knock-out stages and you’ve got France or New Zealand.

"It’s crazy to think how lop-sided the draw is but thankfully it is going to be put right at the next World Cup. Sadly, that is no use to Ireland, Scotland or anyone on that side of the draw.”

O’Driscoll went on to urge Ireland to enjoy the pressure that will come their way in the next few weeks, as he believes the time has come to shed the tag as World Cup nearly men.

"Now they just need to step up to the plate,” he added. “We have been perennial under-achievers in World Cups.

"We are world No.1 and we’ve got to embrace it. You have to do it the hard way and it’s all about starting with a good victory tomorrow against Romania.”