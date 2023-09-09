Brian O’Driscoll salutes Ireland legend after record win in World Cup opener

O’Driscoll salutes Johnny Sexton after another classy display

Ireland's Johnny Sexton scores his sides fifth try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Stade de Bordeaux. Picture date: Saturday September 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Ireland. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

Ireland got their World Cup campaign off to a record breaking start after an 82-8 win against Romania, with Brian O’Driscoll saluting Johnny Sexton’s display as he returned to action.

Sexton marked his long-awaited comeback with two of 12 tries as Ireland launched their Rugby World Cup campaign by blitzing Romania in the baking heat of Bordeaux.

Captain Sexton, playing his first competitive match in almost six months following injury and suspension, added to first-half scores from Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, Tahdg Beirne and Bundee Aki.

Peter O’Mahony’s double and further second-half finishes from Rob Herring, the returning skipper, Joe McCarthy, Aki and Beirne sealed a resounding 82-8 victory in a one-sided Pool B opener staged in temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius.

“Unbelievably impressive,” O’Driscoll told ITV Sport, as he reflected on Sexton’s performance.

"He just continues to constantly shine. When any element of doubt creeps into people’s minds he shoots it down immediately.

"He is anticipating line breaks, he never shirks the defensive side of his game, he was taking the ball aggressively to the line, clearing out rucks in places you don’t want to see your 10 more often than not.

"The great thing with Johnny is he picks the right option more often than not. When you have two or three options, defences can't cover them all. So if you pick the right one, you will get people into holes to pick up scores from it.

"The relentlessness and ruthlessness of Ireland was really impressive. Considering they are all a little under cooked with their warm up games, this added to their fitness levels, to their confidence and their momentum. It sets them up nice for the rest of the pool.”

Former Ireland captain Rory Best joined O’Driscoll in the ITV Sport studio, as he suggested there is room for improvement despite the record breaking points haul.

“At the end of the day, it’s 82 points scored by Ireland and in international rugby, you never want to see something that one-sided, but I thought Romania stood up quite well for periods of the match,” said Best.

"The Irish bench, the impact and quality they have, it summed up where Ireland are now. Even though they had a few handling errors and their line-out wasn’t where they wanted it to be, they just have this ruthless edge. They get chances and they score.

"To score 80 points in a World Cup is an incredible start for them, but the brilliant news for Ireland is they will look back and think we were a little sloppy at times.”

Sexton was relieved to come through the game without any injury setbacks, as he looked forward to the rest of the World Cup with optimism.

"We are delighted the result and to get a points difference like that,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game at the start with Romania being very physical and they didn’t let us down in that respect.

"There is a lot of stuff individually that I need to get right and until you are in the heat of battle in a proper match, it doesn’t test you properly.

"I am delighted to get some minutes under my belt and we know there is a much tougher task coming against Tonga and then against South Africa and Scotland.”

After his impressive performance in Bordeaux, Peter O'Mahony admitted the sweltering heat in was a challenge for the Ireland player, as he believes it was a satisfactory start to Ireland’s campaign.

"It was difficult. Fair play to Romania, you saw the way they rocked up, they put us under the sticks and it was a right wake-up call for us,” he told the BBC.

“We put some phases together that we are happy with. It was a pleasure coming out here today with the fans.

“Eighty-two points in our first game, we will take that. I am delighted.”