Brian O’Driscoll on being a dad: ‘My kids are of an age now when they can embarrass me’

Pictured in 2020 is former Irish International Brian O'Driscoll who teamed up with Guinness and the IRFU. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed that his children sometimes embarrass him when Irish fans sport him in the street – and they are more interested in checking out YouTube clips of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rather than their rugby legend dad.

“When you’re out and about and people say hi or ask for a photo, my kids are of an age now when they can embarrass me,” revealed the former Ireland captain, who will be on ITV screens for the next two months as his former side begin their World Cup quest.

“They’re like ‘Oh, my God, I’m Brian O’Driscoll, Oh my God’ and taking the piss out of me more than anything, knowing I’ll get embarrassed. But that’s just where we’re at.

“Listen, they don’t care what has gone on in the past and I’m certainly not ramming it down their throats. So let them go and as I said, let them find their own path and have fun with it.

“I have never ever once caught my son looking at old You Tube videos of me. It is Ronaldo and Messi and I couldn’t even pick up a bronze medal.”

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll

Brian and actress Amy Huberman have three kids and, although Ted (3) hasn’t began his sporting life yet, daughter Sadie (10) and son Billy (8) are already dipping their toes tentatively into physical activities.

O'Driscoll says he tries to be as supportive as he can be – but he is eager not to become a pushy parent.

“Of course I’m there in a support capacity, to be able to enjoy what they are doing and encourage and be positive. Be it gymnastics or hockey for my daughter or football and rugby for my son.

“Just to show interest, that is the big thing, being there, having that presence.

“I had a dad who was incredibly vocal when I started out playing rugby and the important thing as a kid is to make sure your parent isn’t the loudest supporter. You can be the second loudest supporter, but don’t be the loudest.

“So I’m very mindful of taking up that position. Not necessarily being there to over-do it, albeit you can’t help yourself sometimes in encouraging your kids and when they do something good, telling them to get stuck in.”

Despite the ongoing fears surrounding brain injuries in rugby union, O’Driscoll also admitted that he wouldn’t necessarily encourage his children to avoid the sport.

“You have to roll with whatever they want to be involved with. You’ve got understand the upside to dangerous sports as much as the down sides: the friendship, the camaraderie, all the life lessons and values that you learn from rugby, for me, outweigh the dangers.

“That said, if my son or daughter wanted to pursue another sport, as is the case at the moment, I would completely push them to that as well.

“As a parent you have to allow them to plough their own path and enjoy what they do, provide a facility to bring the best out of them in that regard.”

With wife, actress Amy Huberman, away with work, O’Driscoll is busy ferrying the kids to school this week but the roles will be reversed once he begins his punditry work with ITV from this Friday when the World Cup kicks off.

He reveals the key to managing their hectic lifestyles is compromise.

“I try to keep the round table interviews to 45 minutes so I can collect my kids from their respective classes and activities!

“Listen, it’s a juggle, always a juggle, trying to complement each other when she’s away or vice versa. It’s never perfect but you roll with it. And when one is busy, you try to pull the handbrake on the other person’s career. It’s like any partnership or any good team, there is compromise involved.

“No parent that has young kids has a social life, what are you talking about? I’m lucky I’m busy in work and then you have your family life.

“But I’m lucky to have time to meet my friends for the odd brunch, or the dads of my kids’ schoolmates just to catch up in the local for a few pints and make sure it’s not all children talk. “Having adult questions as well. When you’re in the depths of it with young kids, you realise it’s a finite period of time and you have to enjoy that too.”

O’Driscoll will be a passionate supporter as well as pundit during this World Cup and admits that the longer he is retired from the game, the easier it is for him to cheer for the boys in green.

"After a while you get enough separation, when you don't recognise the team that you know you once were part of and that allows you to be a bigger fan.

“And the more separation from that group of players you have, the more you become unsure of what's going on, so yeah, you naturally gravitate back towards being a supporter.

“And being someone who's enthralled by what's going on particularly with this team with the force the last couple of years, they've been so impressive.

“I would say I’m definitely more of a fan. There's only now you know, a handful of our two or three guys that I've actually ever played with.

“So I'd imagine that makes it even easier but it doesn't mean that you don't have a little bit of envy of them being on the big biggest stage, knowing what their capacity is going into this World Cup. That still exists, but I sense that that might exist in 20 years time too.”

