Billy Vunipola joins Owen Farrell in being banned for start of World Cup
Billy Vunipola has joined Owen Farrell in being banned for the start of England’s World Cup campaign after receiving a three-week suspension for his red card against Ireland. Vunipola was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Andrew Porter in Saturday’s 29-10 defeat in Dublin, but the offence was upgraded to a red by the bunker review system. An independent disciplinary hearing reduced the entry-level ban of six games to three because of mitigating factors and the Saracens number eight could shave an additional match off the total if he attends tackle school.