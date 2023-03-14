Andy Farrell is wary of English hopes of spoiling Irish Grand Slam party

Leinster lock Ross Molony and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart have been called up to the squad.

Andy Farrell is expecting a very different England to turn up at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to the one that suffered humiliation at the hands of France last weekend.

The Ireland coach, whose son Owen is set to come back into the team along with Manu Tuilagi, will have to cope without Garry Ringrose (head) and Iain Henderson (arm) who have been ruled out for the Grand Slam finale.

Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher (both shoulder) and Caelan Doris (hip) remain doubts after a costly 22-7 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, which keeps their dreams of completing a clean sweep at the Aviva Stadium intact.

Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw are set to come into the team in place of Henderson and Ringrose, while Rob Herring and Jack Conan are on standby in case either hooker or Doris don’t make it.

Leinster lock Ross Molony and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart have been called up to the squad.

England are at a low ebb after their 53-10 defeat to France at Twickenham and have lost centre Ollie Lawrence, but Farrell does not believe the scoreboard is reflective of the strength of their team.

“Oh no, I definitely don’t,” he said.

“The game ran away from them at 27-3. There’s probably no way back in that regard.

“You’re trying to chance your arm, your game-plan is out of the window a little bit and the game just folds, doesn’t it.

“It just threw itself out there and those games are one-offs and there was some great play from France etc, but I think it was more shock than anything.

“France were on a high and the emotions were probably dented a bit from England but knowing the players, knowing the coaching staff, knowing everyone involved, there’s no better occasion to try and turn it around than next week.

“They’re a good side. We’ve seen that time and time again.

“They will be a really, really tough opponent to beat next weekend in the Aviva.”