Roy Curtis: ‘The lyrical laureate Vincent Hogan may have decommissioned his quill – but friendship is eternal’

Sunday World columnist Roy Curtis and his close friend and colleague Vincent Hogan, who recently retired as a sports writer with the Irish Independent

It felt impregnable, a sanctuary from the ticking clock, a safehouse on our slide towards life’s later years.

A mahogany-walled oasis where a band of fifty and sixtysomething friends could drink thirstily from the well of memory, savour old stories, laugh like teenagers.

And, for a redemptive Friday evening, feel young again.

The Victorian snug in Kehoe's, a first-class cabin hidden away in a nook of that magical, bustling Dublin city centre shrine to good porter, was the setting for our rush of reminisce.

Maybe it was the bar's timeless glory - a silent witness to so much history, a stoic centurion watching over the melting decades, a refuge from the everyday - that granted us immunity, for a few hours at least, from dancing the sometimes-brutish ballet of advanced middle age.

In such venerable surrounds, even our human terrace of creaking listed buildings could imagine ourselves spry and somehow back in full, vibrant summer bloom.

Our gathering was facilitated by a landmark milepost in the career of one of Irish journalism’s titans.

Vincent Hogan, a friend of that rare, bone-deep variety, a brother, was celebrating his departure from the Irish Independent after a career of the highest achievement.

The supreme wordsmith of his generation was decommissioning his quill, the perceptive, lyrical laureate of the press box withdrawing to the margins.

A moment in time that those of us who have soldiered at his shoulder for 30, 35, 40 years felt best marked by opening the story of our professional lives at random pages.

A 1980s Munster final night in Thurles, a transatlantic Allstar trip, rugby internationals, Olympic Games, World Cups...evocative postcards from our shared past.

There is something lovely, life-affirming about a room devoid of awkwardness or artifice, shatterproof bonds forged over decades of companionship putting people completely at ease.

Nobody needs to prove themselves. Nobody has to pretend. Every seat is a good seat.

We laughed at familiar punchlines, raised a glass to fallen giants, filled the tank with the high-octane fuel of friendship.

Looking around our intimate gathering of newspaper men and broadcasters, all these familiar faces lined by the weather of life, was to be transported to a thousand different places.

In younger days, we shared five-a-side football pitches, attended each other’s weddings, danced at milestone birthday parties. We rowed, we made-up, we survived.

Somewhere along the way carefree, clueless 1980s and 1990s night-clubbers became husbands and fathers, moved to the suburbs, developed limps and ailments, accumulated a little extra padding.

But, on Friday, each wisp of memory was a magic carpet transporting us back across the years.

Like any gathering of pals, everyone came armed with a few jigsaw pieces and, as the pints flowed, so many old pictures were recreated, ancient adventures remade.

There was a charge in the room, a rush of happy electricity, an understanding that the night was touching us all in the place that matters the most, the heart.

Because, however corny it sounds, that’s what friendship at its very best is: A form of love.

We might have been a band of archaeologists sifting through our own backstory, unearthing one priceless treasure after another, retracing old footsteps, stumbling upon precious, half-forgotten histories.

I remember once when the great snooker player, Jimmy White, by now in the late autumn of a long career, reached the World Championship final.

The BBC put together a beautiful piece to music of a young, lean, unburdened, teenage White morphing into an older, wax-like figure, deep crevices chiselled into a lived-in face, his paunch testing the elasticity of his slightly too-tight waistcoat.

Freddie Mercury’s voice provided a haunting soundtrack.

“Those were the days of our life,

The bad things in life were so few.

Those days are all gone now, but one thing is true,

when I look and I find

I still love you.”

It made for beautiful, poignant television, a reminder of the unforgiving velocity at which time advances, our impotence to apply the brakes to life’s hurtling bullet train.

One day we are young and at the start of the journey, the long days stretching out to infinity before us. Then, the gods flick a switch, and, somehow, winter is looming on our horizon.

On Friday, though, time did slow down, it even kindly went into reverse. Friendship had worked its alchemy.

Or, to borrow again from Queen’s immortal lead man.

“Sometimes I get to feelin’

I was back in the old days, long ago

When we were kids, when we were young

Things seemed to perfect, you know

The days were endless, we were crazy, we were young

The sun was always shinin’

We just lived for fun.”

Perhaps, 400 years and more ago, Shakespeare himself sat in a Stratford tavern with a band of old friends and, looking around the room, was confronted - as we were on Friday - by a profound, reassuring truth.

"But if the while I think on thee, dear friend,

All losses are restor'd and sorrows end."