Rory McIlroy to feature in Netflix documentary as tennis series is set to launch

Streaming platform Netflix has announced it will stream a fly-on-the-wall documentary on the 2022 PGA Tour season.

The “immersive” eight-part series will feature the ups and down of life on the Tour, including input from World No.1 Rory McIlroy among a host of top golfers.

The series will cover all PGA Tour events and all four majors, with McIlroy enjoying a stellar 2022 season.

After a slow start, McIlroy went on to post top-eight finishes in 13 of his 16 starts since April, including three PGA Tour victories and a FedExCup victory.

Irish golfers Shane Lowry and Séamus Power are also expected to form part of the series.

Meanwhile, Netflix are also set to stream a new series looking behind the scenes on the tennis tour, with Break Point airing in January 13.

From the team behind the hugely successful Netflix show F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point does not disappoint as it opens tennis up to a new audience.

With the Netflix cameras targeted away from established stars like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the next generation of stars are the focus of attention.

Aussie maverick Nick Kyrgios is the star of the opening episode, with Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari also under the spotlight.

"Nick is a different guy on the court that he is off if,” said Break Point series producer Kari Lia, speaking exclusively to sundayworld.com.

"He is a divisive figure and a really complex person, but he was always really polite for us as a team to deal with.

"We have been honest and true to what we found and in the second half of this series, we see more from Nick and what happened to him as he reached the Wimbledon final.

"Hopefully this is a show that takes tennis to a different place and it was great to spend time with some fascinating people as we made this.”