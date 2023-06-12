‘What do you expect?’ – Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor mascot-punching incident
‘What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect?’
UFC president Dana White has delivered judgement about Conor McGregor punching a Miami Heat mascot in a reported promotional stunt.
The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion appeared at half-time during an NBA Finals to promote his cryotherapy pain relief spray.
Mascot ‘Burnie’ then approached wearing oversized boxing gloves and, as part of the stunt, the 34-year-old Dubliner hit the unnamed individual inside the costume.
The character was dragged away after McGregor landed a second punch while ‘Burnie’ was on the ground.
Reports say the mascot needed hospital treatment, receiving pain medication, but has left hospital since.
The incident resembled when former boxing WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder punched a man in a mascot costume in 2018.
In response to the McGregor incident, White said: “What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect?
"What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like the Golden Knights mascot... I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet... I wouldn’t have professional fighters punch me in the face if I was a mascot.
"It doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world."
