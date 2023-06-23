Undefeated mum Shauna Bannon is Ireland’s newest UFC star

“Three weeks after the baby’s birth I was training.”

Ireland’s new UFC star, undefeated mum Shauna Bannon, has described how she was back fighting within weeks of giving birth to her baby, a decision which has led to her signing with the UFC.

The world’s most prestigious MMA organization has secured the signing of the Tallaght native, who will be joining the women's strawweight division.

“Three weeks after birth I went back training – ‘let’s go’, ‘what’s next?’- breast feed, train, no sleep, on the move, two hours broken sleep, up, train twice a day…” Shauna told the Ariel Helwani podcast.

The 29-year-old fighter has already left her mark in the world of mixed martial arts with an incredible undefeated resume which includes five victories and two notable stoppages.

Shauna training

Shauna spoke about how quickly things have moved for her in 2023.

“I’m buzzing. My goal was to be in the UFC by the end of this year, but I didn’t think it would happen so soon.

“I do think now is my time, I’m ready. I’ve gone through every avenue and overcome adversity. This is my journey to getting the 115 belt,” she said.

The pandemic and pregnancy were two things which could have caused many young athletes to lose track of a career in professional sports. Shauna had her baby just as she was supposed to make that transition over from amateur athlete.

“If something is easy, I don’t want it. I thought my career was gone. I got pregnant and then a pandemic. I didn’t stop training when I was pregnant.

“I’m goal driven and everything was taken away, it was a strange time. It was a weird time, I broke up with my partner too. So I had difficulties throughout the pregnancy.

Shauna's success

“I booked a fight, then lockdown came again. I was thinking ‘Is this even ever going to happen?

“Once covid calmed down - I was used to fighting every other weekend before that- it was; ‘we need to get the ball rolling.’ That’s my mentality. The following 12 month period then I did five pro fights.”

Shauna had difficulty describing just how much her coach, former UFC flyweight Paddy Holohan, and his partner Chelsea mean to her.

“I get emotional. Words don’t explain what he is to me. He’s been there through everything. He gives so much time to me in the gym, inside and out the cage.

“He genuinely cares about me as a person. I wreck his head but there’s never been a time he wouldn’t pick up the phone.

“Chelsea - 100 pc she’s the engine room. That girl is incredible, she never stops working,” Shauna said.

Bannon is set to make her first appearance under the UFC banner at the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled to be held in London on July 22.

“When I win the belt, then I’ve made it. Then I want to defend it.

“I push myself to my limits. I won’t stop until I’m champion. I will be the third Irish athlete to bring a belt back to Ireland,” the inspirational Dubliner said.