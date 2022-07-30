UFC employee reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him following Conor McGregor bus attack

The incident was one of the most infamous moments in UFC history

A UFC employee has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him after Conor McGregor attacked his bus in 2018.

The Dubliner launched a steel trolley at the bus window after members of his entourage gave him access to the venue.

The incident took place backstage at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York two days before their bout at UFC 223.

Recalling the incident, UFC’s senior vice president of athlete development Reed Harris revealed what Nurmagomedov calmly told him in the aftermath of the incident.

“So he [Nurmagomedov] comes up to me afterwards and he says, he's trying to be nice, I'm kind of shaken up,” Reed begins.

“He says, 'Reed, in Dagestan I've been in many bus attacks, it's ok you'll get used to it.’”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ray Borg, Rose Namajunas and Michael Chiesa were inside the bus during the attack, which is one of the most infamous moments in UFC history.

As a window on the bus shattered, Michael Chiesa was left with blood pouring down his face. Meanwhile, particles of glass flew into Borg’s eyes.

Later that night, McGregor and his teammate Cian Cowley were arrested in New York.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief as well as menacing and reckless endangerment. Meanwhile, Cowley was charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

McGregor was released on $50,000 bail and pleaded no contest to a count of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to five days of community service and told to attend anger management classes.

Speaking following the verdict, he told media: "I just want to say I am thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward. I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support."

Michael Chiesa went on to file a lawsuit against McGregor seeking $50 million in damages.

Chiesa claimed that the attack caused him "severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm".

The outcome of the lawsuit was never made public.