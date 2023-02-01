Tyson Fury hopes to get back in the ring by taking on new wrestling challenge

“They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there”

Tyson Fury is hoping to get back in the ring by taking on a new WWE professional wrestling challenge.

Fury, whose ban from entering the US over his connections to Daniel Kinahan has cost him millions in appearance fees from WWE, has said he wants to take part in an upcoming Clash At The Castle 2 event.

The two-time boxing Heavyweight World Champion made his WWE in-ring debut by defeating Braun Strowman via count out at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019.

He was also a guest at WWE’s first big Clash at the Castle show in September last year in Cardiff, Wales, which was the company’s biggest UK event since the famed 1992 SummerSlam event at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fury who was in the crowd, hopped into the ring and faced off with Roman Reigns who was taking on challenger Drew McIntyre at the close of the main event.

Fury who is a big fan of professional wrestling said in a recent interview with GiveMeSport that he’s hoping to get back in the WWE ring soon, after hearing that the company is planning a Clash At The Castle II event.

“I’m hoping to get back in there soon,” Fury said. “They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there.

“I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.”

It has been reported that WWE is keen to work with Fury again, and more often, however, Fury’s ban from entering the US due to alleged ties with suspected Irish gangland figure Daniel Kinahan has complicated matters.

In June, the boxing Heavyweight champion and his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, fell foul of sanctions imposed against the Kinahans and their associates which stopped him from travelling to the US.

That led to the cancellation of a long-anticipated Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul show down.

Reports last December showed how the restrictions on Fury have since cost him millions.

According to The US Sun, WWE had been eyeing Fury for appearances at last month’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in April but both are now expected to go ahead without his involvement.

Fury eventually distanced himself from Daniel Kinahan after the United States State Department issued a series of tough sanctions against the crime boss who ran a massive boxing business empire through his management company MTK Global.

Kinahan co-founded MTK Global, the boxing management company that backed Fury in 2018, but the company had cut ties with Kinahan in 2017.

TYSON FURY WITH DANIEL KINAHAN

Fury is among 600 names linked to Kinahan that are banned from the US, with the US Treasury having imposed sanctions on Kinahan, on top of the US Department of State offering $5 million to anyone with information that would lead to the arrest and/or conviction of three members of the Kinahan family.

But before the sanctions hit, Kinahan had regularly appeared in photos with Fury, while Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, said Kinahan had made millions in deals related to Fury’s fights against Deontay Wilder, Tom Schwartz and Otto Wallin.

“What the US have said they’ve said, and that’s it, we have to listen to the government, and that’s what we do,” Fury told Sky Sports in April 2022.

There’s no allegation that Tyson is involved in criminality, but he added: “End of. Because I don’t want to get into trouble with the US government, and I never have been, and that’s it. I haven’t done any dealing business with him for a long time. I think there was a statement released in 2020, so that was the end of the business.”

The US Sun spoke to a source within WWE who said: “Tyson is well-loved at the WWE and him popping up in any match and a run to WrestleMania would generate huge headlines and fan interest.

“Tyson and the legal team are getting this whole grey and tricky area resolved. But non-entry, quite simply put, means non-payment...turning up for a match or being part of the shows, not even fighting, earns him several million dollars.”

The inside source also noted that WWE works with foreign athletes “all the time in aiding their visa processing” and the promotion's “legal team are on the side lines offering support in this matter, but ultimately getting approval is on Tyson's head and how US immigration assesses his case”.

The source does also point out that Fury still has the potential to appear in WWE's shows outside the US.

His debut match came in Saudi Arabia, and his last appearance in the UK, meaning that he very well could appear next at one of WWE's international super shows.