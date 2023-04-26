Two greyhounds eliminated from Tralee novice sweepstake for running too fast

Strideaway Roxy was so superior in heat 2 that she won by eight and a half lengths from Baltovin Tumble, while Mexican Blake enjoyed total dominance as well in beating Hipower Sadie by six and a half lengths.

Every owner and trainer puts in hard work to improve their greyhounds, but that improvement can be costly in a novice sweepstake if the time is faster in the opening round than that allowed.

It means elimination and two winners fell foul of the time rule in a 525 sweepstake for ON3 class at Tralee Track on Saturday night.

Tough it was on Elizabeth O’Mahony, of Abbeyfeale, the owner of Strideaway Roxy, which was pretty impressive in clocking 28.95 in heat 2, and tough it was on John O’Brien, of Duagh, the owner of Mexican Blake, which clocked 29.28 in heat 3.

Four qualified in each of the three heats and the elimination of these two meant qualification for two greyhounds which finished fifth. Pretty unusual to say the least, but those are the rules.

Strideaway Roxy was so superior in heat 2 that she won by eight and a half lengths from Baltovin Tumble, while Mexican Blake enjoyed total dominance as well in beating Hipower Sadie by six and a half lengths.

The remaining heat winner was Maglass Taylor, which won heat 1 by a length from Klassical Sarah in 29.61 and, while the time here was sizeably back on those of Strideaway Roxy and Mexican Blake, this fellow could well wind up winning the sweepstake for Bill Carmody, of Ballymacelligott.

Stephen Kelly and his family at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. From left are Hannah Kelly, Stephanie Kelly, Jack Kelly, Liz Kelly Regan, Nora Kelly, Stephen Kelly and Johnny Kelly with Manhattan Herman in front. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com — © © 0876017694 www.deniswalshphot

It was hard to see him beating Klassical Sarah turning for home, but he does have pace to burn and he will certainly command plenty of attention from a trap 1 draw in the first semi-final this Saturday night, with Klassical Sarah re-opposing in trap 3.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): Maglass Taylor, Hawthorn News, Klassical Sarah, Slippy Angel, Baltovin Lexi, Peace Pass.

Second semi-final: Hipower Sadie, Hawthorn Bruno, Baltovin Timble, Mozanback, Conaicview Lexi, Manhattan Herman.

Saturday’s programme also featured three semi-finals of a 325 sweepstake for ON2/ ON3 class and the pressure was on here with just two to qualify for the final. Three excellent winners emerged and the fastest of them, on 17.64 in the third semi-final, was Church Street Sky, which Patrick O’Connor trains in Tarbert for David Brosnan, of Dromcollogher.

This fellow enjoyed no luck at all in the opening round, but it was a very different story this time from the same box, trap 1. He simply flew to the opening bend and he cruised home five and a half lengths ahead of Portinard News, justifying 4/5 favouritism in the process.

On 17.89 in the opening semi-final was Dysert Billy, which Michael Baker trains for Eric Prestage, of Ventry. This fellow was even hotter than Church Street Sky in the betting, at 4/6, and he strongly justified his market position from trap 5 by racing to a three-length victory over a reserve, Hipower Mary.

Impressive, too, in the second semi-final was Steeple Rd Tom, from the in-form Tarbert kennels of Dan Wren. He made outstanding early pace tell from trap 5 and he was able to hit the finishing line six lengths ahead of Coolemore Fawnie in 17.84.

The final takes place this Saturday night and it’s not an easy one to call, but Church St Sky has to be given the vote with the red jacket again on his back. The draw is (trap order): Church St Sky, Coolemore Fawnie, Hipower Mary, Portinard News, Dysert Billy, Steeple Rd Tom.

The tenth race on Saturday night, an A4 525, saw Siveen Dubh win impressively in 28.98 for Brendan Murphy, of Cahersiveen, while the other winners were: Cashen Frosty, 17.97; Slippy Anthony, 18.10; Crouchs Honey, 29.04; Klassical Lola, 29.24.