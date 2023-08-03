Somalia suspends official for entering niece into 100m sprint race

An investigation by the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sport revealed she is "not a sports person, nor a runner".

Somalia suspends official for entering niece into sprint race

Somalia has suspended one of its sports chiefs for nepotism after he entered his niece into the World University Games in China.

Nasra Abubakar Ali took almost double the length of time as the winner to finish the 100m sprint in China.

