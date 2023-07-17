Rhasidat Adeleke confirms deal with Nike ahead of first professional race on Tuesday

Rhasidat Adeleke has announced that she will run for Nike as she embarks on her professional career, with her first race in the new kit coming in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Tuesday night.

Adeleke will take on world champion Shericka Jackson over 200m at the Continental Tour Gold meeting, where the Irish record of 22.34, which she set in Florida in April, could well be under threat.

The race will take place at 6pm Irish time and can be watched live in Ireland on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Adeleke will then step up to the highest grade of the professional circuit later in the week, racing world 400m hurdles record holder and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Monaco Diamond League over 400m on Friday night.

The 20-year-old Dubliner revealed on Sunday that her dazzling collegiate career at the University of Texas had reached its end, with her signing a professional contract and forgoing her final year of eligibility at the University of Texas.

Adeleke brought the curtain down on her collegiate career with victory at the NCAA Championships in Austin last month, clocking an Irish 400m record of 49.20, a performance which drew lucrative offers from multiple shoe brands.

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the University of Texas these past three years. I couldn't have made a better decision!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I'd like to thank absolutely everyone who supported me along the way and those that helped me become who I am today. However, I'd like to announce that I am forgoing the remainder of my eligibility and becoming a professional athlete."

