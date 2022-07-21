Michael Schumacher’s former manager hits out at family for ‘lies’ as ex-Ferrari boss offers update on F1 legend

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013

The former manager of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has hit out at the star’s family, as he accused them of freezing him out of his recovery.

Schumacher has not been seen or heard from publicly since a skiing accident nine years ago in which he suffered serious head injuries, and his condition has remained closely guarded ever since.

Speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, Willie Weber claims he has not been allowed to see the 53-year-old and has been “kept out” the loop by Schumacher's wife Corinna.

“I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn’t answer,” said Weber.

"I called Jean Todt [former Ferrari team principal] to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it’s too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.

“They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is. I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them.”

Meanwhile, ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt has offered more insight into Schumacher’s current condition, as he revealed he visits his former driver regularly and even watched Formula 1 races with him.

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch races with Michael, but sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.

"You have people around you who are just special. And in a way, Michael is also very special.

“Corinna, Mick and Gina (his children) have also become special to me. They have all become family to me, to my wife and to my son.”

Of Corinna specifically, he added: “She is steady, she is reliable, she is dedicated, she is humble. It’s in difficult times you see the real person.”

Schumacher has not been seen in public since his skiing accident, with his family eager to keep all aspects of his current condition private.