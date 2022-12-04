Mayo native Sinead Diver breaks marathon record in Spain
The 45-year-old’s time is also the fastest marathon time ever run by an Irish woman
Mayo-born Sinead Diver took almost three minutes off her personal best and set a new Australian marathon record of 2:21:34 in finishing 12th in Valencia.
The 45-year-old’s time is also the fastest marathon time ever run by an Irish woman, beating the old record of 2:22:23 which Catherina McKiernan ran in Amsterdam in 1998 – though McKiernan still holds the record for an athlete representing Ireland, as Diver been representing Australia for the past eight years.
Diver improves her previous best of 2:24:11 clocked when finishing seventh in the 2019 London Marathon, and breaks an Australian record held since 2006.
Meanwhile, Brian Fay broke the Irish indoor 5,000m record with a superb 13:16.77 at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Opener in Boston on Saturday, taking over nine seconds off the record set by Barry Keane in December 2021. The Raheny star crossed in eighth place overall.
