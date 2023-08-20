Mark English opens up on his World Championships dream

Illness, injury and form hit English bid so far this year

Mark English travels to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest more in hope than in confidence.

The fecklessness of form is underlined by the experience of the 30-year-old Letterkenny athlete.

Last summer he could do no wrong. He ran one of the gutsiest ever 800m by an Irish athlete at the World Championships in Oregon to secure automatic qualification for the semi-final.

His seasonal best time of 1:44.76 was just .05 hundredths of a second outside his Irish record, but it was still the fastest time clocked by any Irish athlete in championship history

Though he subsequently missed out on a place in the final by two-tenths of a second, this performance gave him sufficient confidence to go on and win a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

He opted to take a break from his medical career at the start of the year, but it has been a case of the best laid plans of mice and men can go awry.

Mark English took a fine bronze in the Europeans

English felt he was in the best shape of his career ahead of the European Indoor Championships in March only for him to fall ill on the flight to Istanbul.

“It was unfortunate, but you cannot do a thing about it. You have got to move on.”

His preparations for Budapest have been problematic due to injury. He has two 800m races under his belt. He ran 1:48.56 in a seasonal opener at a Diamond League meeting in Doha but hasn’t raced since posting a 1:46.3 at the International Meeting de Montreuil in Paris at the end of May.

Fifty-five of the 63 athletes entered in the 800m in Budapest have run faster times this summer. But English has a habit of producing his best form at championship events.

Since linking up with the Dublin Track club and Feidhlim Kelly – who is also coaching Andrew Coscoran (1,500m) and Brian Fay (5,000m) in Budapest – English has had something of a second coming.

“It’s brilliant to have Feidhlim there to help keep you accountable for your efforts. He keeps showing up to training every day because the group shows up every day. It takes a lot of the thinking out of it and to have the training group there has been really beneficial.

“I’m training with Harry Purcell who is a good 800m runner, he has run 1.46, and Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, Seán Tobin, they’re all really good quality Irish athletes.

“There’s peaks and troughs in every athlete’s career. It’s important to remember that just because an athlete doesn’t achieve their potential, it doesn’t mean that they’re finished.” Even though English set his Irish 800m record (1.44.71) in Castellon, Spain in 2021 it was his performance at last year’s World Championships which empowered him.

“Going there and running that 1.44.76 probably gave me the most confidence because it told me that’s what I am able to run in a championship race. It wasn’t perfect paced for me to run my fastest.

“I’m now getting back running well at a championship where you have three races. I’m able to be as strong in that final race as I was in the opening round.

“It’s nice to know I can go into those races and really manage the ability to recover between rounds because there were guys last year who ran 1.44 low in time trial races but when it got to the European Championships they found it difficult to put those races back to back,” said English.

Having competed at the Olympics in South America (Rio 2016) and Asia (Tokyo, 2021) the prospect of being able to compete in Paris next year is particularly alluring.

English’s Irish record of 1:44.71 is just outside the automatic Olympic qualification time of 1:44.70. “If I can get into the form I was in last year I can have a go at it.

“It’s really exciting and to have it so close, it’s an hour and a half away and hopefully there will be a good Irish crowd over for the Games. It will be brilliant to have that support.”

He was in Paris in the spring with his girlfriend.

“We went to Montparnasse overlooking the city and it had merchandise for the Games up there, it was pretty cool to see that.

“It’s such a picturesque city, too, it’s beautiful and it would be amazing to have the opening ceremony on the Seine as well. I’d love to be part of that, so hopefully that happens,” he said.

But for the moment his focus is on the newly built Athletics Stadium in Budapest and the opening heats of the 800m on Tuesday evening.