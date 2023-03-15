Irish Muay Thai sensation Ryan Sheehan to fight in Thailand on Paddy’s Day

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to the fight.”

Cork Muay Thai champion, Ryan Sheehan, will be representing Ireland on Friday as he takes on a legend of the combat sport in the One Championship in Bangkok.

Signed to one of the biggest promotions in the world, the Cork striker and triple Bantamweight WBC Champion will fight Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 17.

The Lumpinee is an iconic location in Thailand, the equivalent of fighting in Croke park here in Ireland.

“I always said ‘I want to be a World Champion.’ I have spoken things into existence by saying something. I know if I keep saying it, I will achieve it because that’s kind of my work ethic and mentality,” Mr Sheehan said recently.

The fight is considered a brilliant chance for Ryan to put on an exhibition of his skills in what is a notoriously difficult environment for foreign fighters taking on natives on their home patch.

Ryan Sheehan with his coach, Martin Horgan, Sian Warriors.

His opponent, Sam – A, has an impressive record of 371 wins, 48 losses and 9 draws and is a former World Flyweight Muay Thai Champion.

Mr Sheehan told Cork’s Echo Live newspaper about his training regime and early starts as he prepares for the big night.

"When we eventually signed up a few weeks ago and I was so excited, however, we knew about the fight three months ago so I went straight into training camp to prepare.

“I’m being pounding the roads for an hour at 6am every morning since Christmas.

"I then go to work in BWG in Little Island and it's back to the Siam Warriors Gym in the Rock’s Steps off Blarney Street for a three-hour session with my coach, Martin, so it's been a very intense few months.

“The guy I’m fighting is a legend of the sport in his own country and around the world, but I have no fear of fighting him in his own backyard.

“This is probably the biggest fight of my career so far and in front of the world stage and I see this fight as a huge stepping stone for me going forward,” Mr Sheehan said.

The inspirational Cork man had an important message to share with his supporters.

“I’m so proud to represent my country, my county and most importantly my community Knocknaheeny on the international stage and I hope I can make everyone proud by putting in a battling performance.

“I haven’t fought for a two-year period because of Covid and I’m itching to get back in the ring and hope everyone at home will tune in to watch, in what will be an all-action contest.

“I want to take this time to thank my employer BWG for the continuing support as they have been brilliant to me giving me time off so I can prepare for all my fights.

"I also want to thank my family and friends as they have always supported me from day one and I hope I can make everyone proud on Paddy’s Day,” Mr Sheehan said.

The St Patrick's Day bout can be watched on the One Championship YouTube channel for free.