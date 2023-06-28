Girlfriend of tragic Waterford rally star Craig Breen says he's still giving her strength

Craig Breen was killed in a crash while preparing for Rally Croatia

The girlfriend of Craig Breen, the Waterford rally star killed in a crash while preparing for Rally Croatia, has spoken of how she believes he is still giving her strength

Sarah Lavin paid tribute to Breen after winning a bronze medal at the European Games.

And after being informed of her triumph, the Limerick runner dedicated it to the memory of her racing car boyfriend.

She said: "Someone very special up there is helping me.”

Due to an unusual format comprising of three separate divisions, the hurdler had to wait until Saturday for confirmation of her podium placing despite having raced on Wednesday morning in the European Athletics Team Championships as part of the European Games.

Craig Breen was killed in April

With a time of 12.82 seconds just outside the personal best of 12.85 that she clocked at last summer's European Championships in Munich, the 29-year-old was at home with her parents as the result was confirmed told RTÉ's Sunday Sport.

"It was a big honour to win a major medal. It is something that you always wanted to do,” she said.

"These European Games are a new inception, but the field was particularly strong.

"The team obviously performed out of their skin out there and we're getting promoted to the next division so we'll have one less round to wait next time hopefully to figure out if we're in the medals."

Referring to the loss of Breen, who passed away just last April following a testing accident when he collided with a pole ahead of the Croatia Rally, Sarah said: “He is, I think, giving me strength because I don't know at times how to get through every day.

"It's been difficult. Even yesterday, the one smile you wanted to see was Craig's, it was so infectious.

"It's hard. Every day is really difficult and you're just trying to be as strong as you can be because you know that's what he would want.”

Sarah revealed how strong his family have been even though “everyone misses Craig”, his family, his friends and so many fans.

"You're just trying to do your best to do him proud,” she added. “It's just tricky because it's such a happy moment that you've dreamt of your whole life and you wish he was here for it.

"I know he's helping in whatever way he can.”

Sarah also revealed how he had lived out his childhood dream and how that helped her, “because it helps me to want to mirror that”.

"There are such good people in the world and I'm just so grateful for all the kindness and the messages and the support, because that's what's keeping me going,” she added.

"I certainly do find peace on the track," she said.

"It's something that feels somewhat normal because not many days are normal at the moment."

The support of the athletics community has also played a crucial role during her grieving process.

"They've been crucial because they keep you going," she said.

She also paid tribute to her coach, Noelle Morrissey, who she had known since she was seven

“Our relationship is so strong and also it's extended to the training group and beyond,” Sarah added.

"People have been absolutely amazing. I'm lost for words at times. There are such good people in the world and I'm just so grateful for all the kindness and the messages and the support, because that's what's keeping me going."