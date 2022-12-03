Former world snooker champ Shaun Murphy bought supplies for homeless Dublin mum
'The Magician' was stopped by a mum-of-two begging for food
Former world champion snooker player Shaun Murphy bought a homeless Dublin mum supplies for her young kids.
Murphy, who is nicknamed ‘The Magician', was stopped by a mum-of-two begging for food, formula milk, and nappies for her youngest child.
He took her to the shop to buy her what she needed and after the encounter, the English snooker player said that “Governments around the world should be ashamed” because more could be done for those in need.
Shaun tweeted: I debated whether to share this and decided I would. I was stopped today in Dublin by a mother with two children with her, (nine and nine months) begging for help.
“She didn't ask for money, just food and specifically some Aptamil and nappies for the youngest child.
“It was completely disarming to meet someone so desperate she was willing to walk the streets asking for help. It's broken me inside. It's 2022, why are some people in this position? It's just wrong.
“I know things are difficult for everyone right now, I just wish there was more that could be done for the people most in need right now.
“Maybe there is, and I'm just not aware of it, and if that's the case, I apologise. In the end I did take her to the shops and buy her the things she needed.
“Normally when you do something good for people you feel better about yourself, if only briefly. I just felt heartbroken as I drove home. I hope she and her children are okay.”
Former professional snooker player Mike Dunn praised Shaun, he replied to the tweet: “Well done mate. It takes guts to just stop and listen to someone’s heartbreak, never mind buy them essentials.”
Another person added: “Such a nice thing to do Shaun. Horrible to know people are struggling with the cost of living to this extent.”
A third said: “If their was more like you then maybe the world would be a more balanced place.”
