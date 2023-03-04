Eddie Hearn says ‘good chance’ Katie Taylor clash will happen in Dublin on May 20

The Bray fighter called out undisputed super-lightweight champion Cameron in rare public challenge on Thursday

Eddie Hearn has said he believes “there is a very good chance” Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will meet in Dublin on May 20.

Talks are believed to be underway for undisputed lightweight champion Taylor to take on Cameron after the long-awaited rematch with Amanda Serrano was derailed when the Puerto Rican suffered an injury.

Eager to get into the ring in her hometown, the Bray fighter called out undisputed super-lightweight champion Cameron in rare public challenge, on Thursday.

The Briton eagerly accepted the challenge and that has led to talks with broadcaster DAZN for a huge Ireland vs England clash between the undefeated fighters at Dublin’s 3Arena.

With Taylor vs Serrano II now shelved until August or September, Hearn declared: “Katie will fight anyone. I guess the only fighter there has ever been a question mark over whether she would fight her or not is Chantelle Cameron.

“But behind the scenes I know Taylor has always been up for that,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“Once Chantelle got in a position for that to be a mega fight, that’s the fight. Amanda Serrano is injured and not ready and I don’t think Katie wants to wait for that fight which could now be August or September. She wants the homecoming fight, let’s make it happen.”

He added: “Now we are in talks with DAZN to see if we can make it happen. Both sides have agreed, they haven’t agreed on the money yet but that is something we hope we will be able to overcome but I think there is a very good chance you see that fight on May 20.”

While Taylor (36) has reigned as undisputed lightweight champion since 2019, Cameron made her name last November with a dominant victory over Jessica McCaskill to become the UK’s first female undisputed champion.

Taylor briefly moved up to super-lightweight in 2019, picking up the WBO title at 140lbs.

She indicated in her Instagram callout that she is ready to move up again in a bid to become two-weight undisputed queen.

According to Metro, while both are keen to get the fight on, there is not yet an agreement on whose titles will be on the line.

However, Hearn remains confident a deal will be struck.

“When we say, ‘it’s a simple fight to make’, of course it is never simple. But whenever both fighters genuinely want it, it is unlikely it doesn’t happen.

“We know Chantelle, her trainer, her team, we know Katie very well so we should be able to find a way to make it happen.”

Whether it will be contested for Taylor’s lightweight titles or Cameron’s super-lightweight titles, Hearn added: “It’s going to be one or the other. Katie is happy to go up but Chantelle boxed at lightweight for a long time, she can make 135lbs..

“But she may say I want to challenge for her [Katie’s] belts. That is probably the biggest sticking point in this, the weight and whose undisputed championships will be on the line. We have to speak to both teams and see which way we go.”