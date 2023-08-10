Dubliner Elizabeth Ndudi creates history to win long jump gold for Ireland

The 18-year-old produced a whopping Irish U-20 record to claim women’s long jump gold at the event in Jerusalem this morning

With the biggest jump of her life, right when it mattered most, Elizabeth Ndudi has gone where no Irish field eventer has ever been – to the top of the medal rostrum at the European U-20 Championships.

The 18-year-old Dubliner produced a whopping Irish U-20 record to claim women’s long jump gold at the event in Jerusalem, Israel this morning. Ndudi becomes just the eighth Irish athlete to strike gold in the 53-year history of the championships, a victory she described as “mind blowing.”

Ndudi first made her mark on the international stage last year with a seventh-place finish at the European U-18s, also held in Jerusalem, and while she was disappointed with her showing in that final, she put the experience to good use today.

“Last year I was a bit nervous and I think that’s why I didn’t post a big jump, but today I came in here full of confidence,” she said. “It’s a huge improvement and to do it in such a high competition makes the national record so special. I really focused on my mental preparations as well as the physical side. I made sure to really get in the zone.”

Ndudi signalled her intent early in the final with a personal best in the second round of 6.48m, then improved to 6.56m in the third round to seize command. “I got out of the sand, saw it and I screamed,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

In an event of fine margins, just 6cm separated the top four athletes at the end, but none of her rivals could reach Ndudi’s mark, with Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova taking silver with 6.54m and Germany’s Laura Raquel Muller winning bronze with 6.51m.

“I’m in shock,” she said. “I can’t believe I actually won. I was so hungry to win, I’ve been repeating to myself every day, ‘I will be under-20 long jump champion,’ and now I’ve done it. It was a lot of pressure, I owed it to myself to get on that podium and now that it’s done, I’m so relieved.”

Ndudi grew up in Sandyford, Dublin with a mother who’s half-Irish and half-Dutch and a father who’s Nigerian. She moved to France at the age of 11, where she’s lived since, coached by Julien Guilard at Racing Club Nantes. With dual nationality, why did she choose to represent Ireland?

“It is my country,” she smiled. “I always said when I was younger that if I made it to the Olympics, I’d represent Ireland because we don’t often see big Irish athletes in athletics at the Olympics. I wanted to be one of those. I’m very close to my Irish ties.”

Ndudi won the Irish senior indoor and outdoor long jump titles this year in the colours of Dundrum South Dublin, a club she first joined at the age of eight, her mother bringing her there after witnessing her speed in sports days at St Attracta’s national school. “Straight away I loved it,” she said.

And with gold now under her belt, a new world is opening in front of her. Ndudi is about to take her talents to the NCAA, enrolling at the University of Illinois on scholarship later this month, where she’ll be coached by Petros Kyprianou, who has guided a horde of world-class long jumpers. She believes she can make the Olympics in Paris next year. She could qualify either by hitting the automatic standard of 6.86m or with a strong world ranking.

“My coach thinks it’s ambitious, but I’m a very ambitious person,” she said. “I said at the end of the summer I wanted to jump 6.50m, 6.60m and now that that’s happened, in a year I could get the improvement to get the Olympic standard.”