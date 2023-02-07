Conor McGregor trainer John Kavanagh offers to teach gardai how to take down ‘bad guys’

‘I'm happy to give my time and experience for free’

Conor McGregor’s renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh has offered gardai his “time and experience” for free to help officers take down the “bad guys”.

The fighter’s long-time trainer and president of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association was responding to a tweet by Minister Simon Harris who had outlined his week ahead.

The Minister for Justice wrote: “This week I meet groups on domestic, sexual & gender based violence.

"Busy agenda ahead: New law to set up an agency to drive work in this area; double maximum sentence for assault causing harm; allow courts electronically tag offenders (and) overhaul sexual offences laws.”

In response, Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) replied: “Give @gardainfo the physical skills to deal with aggressive resisting bad guys. I'm happy to give my time and experience for free.”

Last month McGregor paid tribute to his “incredible” coach on the occasion of his birthday with a throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor wished John a happy 46th birthday as he posted a photo from back in the day.

Conor and his fiancée Dee Devlin look almost unrecognisable in the throwback post, with the fighter sporting long, slicked back hair and a heavier beard while his wife-to-be's hair is a different colour than it is now, appearing to be darker at the roots and blonder at the ends.

The couple posed next to John and his wife Orlagh Hunter, who tied the knot last month after years together, with all four sporting white attire for the occasion.

A sunglasses-wearing McGregor can be seen throwing up some playful fists in John’s direction while Dee rests her hand on Orlagh’s leg.

Captioning the post, McGregor said: “Happy birthday @coach_kavanagh! The goat fight coach. Ten years double world champion fighter / coach we are this year. Just incredible! Love you brother, happy birthday,” adding a heart emoji.

John thanked his star pupil for his kind words in the comments section, writing: “Thanks champchamp!”

And a host of fans chimed in with the birthday wishes, including model and TV presenter Glenda Gilson.

Kavanagh recently hit out at podcaster Andrew Tate in a tweet, revealing that he is not a fan of the former professional kickboxer’s controversial commentary.

"Everyone else has opinion on #AndrewTate so why not me haha. He openly admits to colluding with "hot" women to scam lonely guys for material shit and instant gratification. Hard pass,” the coach said earlier this month.

"The good messages of discipline, ownership, hard work etc can be received from much better men."