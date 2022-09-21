Conor McGregor set to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2023 rematch

It has been five years since the two last met in the boxing ring

Conor McGregor is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in a rematch it has been confirmed…at last by ‘Pretty Boy’ himself.

It has been five years since the two last met in the boxing ring, when Mayweather delivered a tenth-round TKO victory in Las Vegas in August 2017.

Now, they’re gearing up for a long-awaited round two which will take place next year, according to Mayweather.

While “last details are being sorted”, Mayweather has hinted that he is now in final negotiations with McGregor about the terms of their rematch.

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023," he revealed.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition."

Asked if he would prefer the bout to be an exhibition or professional he said he is only interested in taking on opponents where he doesn't have a chance of being hurt.

He added: "I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

Mayweather's clash with the Notorious proved to be his last professional fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

Mayweather - who insists he wouldn't change a single thing about his career - reportedly earned around $280million from the blockbuster bout.

Meanwhile, McGregor took home a reported $130m from what was his first and only boxing fight.

Since then, McGregor suffered three defeats in his last four UFC bouts. He has also taken some time away from the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

But he signalled his intentions to return to the ring when attending the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

He said: “Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there.

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

Meanwhile, Mayweather will return to action this weekend when he faces MMA fighter Asakura in an exhibition bout in Japan.