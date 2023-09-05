‘20 years of hard work’ – Conor McGregor receives Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

Despite not being in the octagon for over two years, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has not just been doing nothing in terms of adding to his competitiveness for an expected return to MMA.

On Monday, the Dubliner revealed on social media that he has received a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from his long-time coach, John Kavanagh of SBG Ireland, following “20 years of hard work”.

Conor McGregor's Instagram post

In a post to his Instagram, the 35-year-old said he was proud of the achievement and thanked his team for all their support.

Sharing pictures of him receiving the coveted belt, McGregor said: "Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work!

"Thank you, John, for everything over the years, and to all of my team mates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart!"

He went on: "A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio.

"I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!! What a buzz."

Conor McGregor receives a black belt in Jiu Jitsu

McGregor also reshared one of his old posts from Twitter a decade ago in which he expressed his aspirations for the world of MMA, emphasing his desire for two UFC belts, a jiu-jitsu black belt, a Hall of Fame plaque, and £25 million in his bank account.

He can cross off another one of those items from his list.

McGregor is well known for his striking abilities, but not as a fighter with ground-fighting skills. He has tried one submission in 14 UFC appearances since his debut in April 2013. That came in his last fight, a July 2021 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy.

In the final moments of the first round, McGregor suffered a gruesome broken leg that required surgery and extensive rehab. He has been recovered for a while and coached opposite Michael Chandler on the TV show The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year.

McGregor should get an opportunity to show off his ground skills in a fight with Chandler. As is customary with Ultimate Fighter coaches, the two are expected to fight each other.

Hoever, a bout has not appeared imminent as McGregor has remained out of the US Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool and McGregor needs to be in it for at least six months before he can compete.