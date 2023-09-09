Novak Djokovic under fire for mocking young rival after US Open win

Legendary champion under fire for post-match celebration

Novak Djokovic has come under fire on social media after mocking 20-year-old rival Ben Shelton after he beat him in the US Open semi-finals.

Djokovic, 36, halted big-serving 20-year-old Shelton’s breakthrough run in the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-2 7-6 (4) victory.

It was a defeat which will prolong America’s wait for a first home men’s champion since Andy Roddick in 2003 for at least another year.

The confident Shelton appeared to get under the skin of Djokovic with his loud screams during the match and he appeared to give him some payback

after he won the last point.

Shelton toasted his quarter-final win against Frances Tiafoe by making a gesture to place an imaginary phone back on the hook to signify the end of his match.

The young American was criticised for that gesture and accused of being ‘arrogant’ by some observers, so it was a surprise to see the experienced Djokovic repeat the gesture after he beat Shelton.

“I just love Ben’s celebration. I thought it was very original and I copied him. I stole his celebration,” said Djokovic with a smile during his post match interview, but many critics on social media were quick to suggest the 23-time Grand Slam legend should not have poked fun at his youthful opponent.

The less than friendly hand-shake between Djokovic and Shelton at the end of the match suggested there was some ill-feeling between the pair, but the American insisted he had no hard feelings.

“I don’t like when I’m on social media and I see people telling me how I can or can’t celebrate,” said Shelton.

“If you win the match you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Djokovic will not take on his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final after the young Spaniard was beaten by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev caused a big upset as he ended Alcaraz’s US Open defence with a shock 7-6 (3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

“It’s amazing, especially beating someone like Carlos,” he said. “I lost easy to him two times this year so I had a lot of doubts.

“I said I needed to play 11 out of 10, and I actually played 12 out of 10, except in the third set. He’s pretty unbelievable so to beat him you need to be better than yourself and fortunately I was.”

Medvedev has had a love-hate relationship with the US Open crowd over the years.

He added: “I have to be honest, the crowd was unbelievable today. We had some crazy points and I felt, let’s call it, love to both guys.

“At 5-3 I guess we had some Spanish guys calling out between first and second serves, but they can go to sleep now.”