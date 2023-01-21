Novak Djokovic reveals how close he came to pull out of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia leaves the court with a trainer for an injury time out during his second round match against Enzo Couacaud of France at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) — © AP

Novak Djokovic is battling with a hamstring injury as he targets another Australian Open title and now he has revealed he was close to pulling out of the tournament before a ball was struck.

Djokovic continued to defy a hamstring injury as a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov sent him into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The title favourite admitted after needing a medical timeout and dropping a set to French qualifier Enzo Couacaud that he was concerned, and a clash with 27th seed Dimitrov was a much better test of his physical condition.

He took another timeout after falling to the floor at the side of the court at the end of the first set but, despite continuing to limp and looking uncomfortable at times, clinched a 7-6 (7) 6-3 6-4 victory.

Yet this latest injury continues to be a huge concern for Djokovic, who has been honest in confirming he fears he may not be able to get through to the end of the tournament.

“It kind of always starts well and then some movement happens and then it gets worse,” revealed Djokovic.

“Pills kick in, some hot cream and stuff, that works for a little bit, then it doesn’t, then works again. It’s really a roller coaster, honestly.

“It requires a lot of energy that is being spent from my side mentally and physically, as well, to deal with the match with my opponent and also with a not-ideal physical state.

Read more WATCH: Novak Djokovic reveals huge injury concern after heated exchange with Irish umpire

“But it is what it is. It’s kind of circumstances that you have to accept.

"I’m just very grateful that I’m actually able to play," he stated.

"The way it looked just before the tournament started, I thought that it wouldn’t be possible.

"I’m still here and still holding on. I don’t know what awaits, but I do hope and I have faith for the best."

Rumours were swirling in Melbourne on Thursday to suggest Djokovic's hamstring injury could end his challenge for another Australian Open title.

Yet he took to the court against Dimitrov and found a way to win, despite clear discomfort and medical time-outs.

Now we wait to see whether Djokovic can continue to fight his physical issues in his next match against Aussie hero Alex De Minaur.

De Minaur, who had a comfortable afternoon against France’s Benjamin Bonzi, is not reading too much into Djokovic’s injury.

"Ultimately he’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m just going to have to take it to him and not shy away from the occasion," said De Minaur.

"I’m going to make sure to make it as tough as I can."