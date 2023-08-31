Novak Djokovic opens up on global fame and the threat to his mental health

Serbian superstar admits he feels pressure with the eyes of the world on him constantly

Novak Djokovic has been a global superstar for the past 15 years and now the Serbian tennis star has opened up on the challenge of being in the spotlight.

After making it through to the third round of the US Open with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win against pain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in New York, he spoke to the media at length about the pressures of being a role model to millions of fans around the world.

"I think is a key of understanding who you are and keeping the authenticity in today's world, that's probably even more needed and respected than it ever was," he the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"There's so much going on, there's tons of information that are coming to you through social media, through internet, television, you know, any digital communication tool that you can think of. You have thousands of information that you have to process every single day. So that's a lot.

"I mean, when I was starting my professional tennis career, it was completely different.

"So I think it's something that you can't really stop or, you know, the more you resist it, I guess, the worse it is. You have to kind of find the individual formula that really works for you.

"I feel it's important to embrace the change, the evolution of humankind, of society, you know, of where things are going, and try to use that as a tool for your professional career, your branding, your marketing, your PR, your communication to your fans, the charity.

"Whatever you're looking for in whatever ways you want to communicate to the world, I think nowadays it's better than ever. Because, you know, all it takes is a photo and one or two phrases and, you know, millions of people around the world can see it instantly, which is amazing, if you think about that."

Djokovic, who is a big fan of yoga and relaxation methods including controlled breathing techniques, went on to suggest his own mental health could be under threat unless he keeps his mind clear.

"It's important to find a balance, especially for an athlete," he added.

"Athletes are, especially the athletes in global sports, football, basketball, soccer, tennis, you know, golf, these sports are, you know, followed around the world, and whatever you say, however you behave is monitored and analyzed and judged, positive or negative way, by millions of people.

"So, you know, if an athlete is not really paying too much attention on the mental side of things, you know, it can really hurt you. The comments and everything, right? So mental health is important. I think it's equally as important as physical health.

"I'm really glad that there have been more talks about that, more conversations in the last few years. Really glad to hear that.

"I think we have to collectively pay more attention to that so that we also help each other and athletes and us as a whole ecosystem to thrive and use this evolution as an advantage rather than something that can take us down."