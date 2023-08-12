Mona McSharry takes second European U-23 Swimming Championships gold

Stunning moment for Sligo star as she wins gold again

Mona McSharry of Ireland celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's 100m breaststroke final during day two of the European U23 Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sligo star Mona McSharry secured a second gold at the European U-23 Swimming Championships in Dublin this evening.

Having won the 50m breaststroke gold on Friday, McSharry made it a double just over 22 hours later at the National Aquatic Centre.

The Grange woman finished in 1.06.69 to win the 100m breaststroke final.

In doing so, she finished just 0.01 of a second ahead of Kaitlyn Dobler from the United States, who clocked 1:06.70.

Italy’s Anita Bottazzo finished third in 1:07.17, taking the silver medal with Dobler unable to medal, while Denmark’s Clara Rybak-Andersen took bronze, clocking in at 1:08.12.

The previous evening, McSharry took the 50m breaststroke gold, racing home in 30.37 seconds.

The Grange swimmer, who reached the final over the distance at the Tokyo Olympics, took gold in a time of 1.06.6, 0.10 second shy of her semi-final time in 2021.

Elsewhere, Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby was impressive in his 200m Breaststroke heat, touching first in 2:12.67 to progress to the final in third place overall, but finished sixth in this evenings final in a time of 2.12.90.

In a close encounter, it was France’s Lucien Vergnes who bagged gold in 2.10.04.

Maria Godden finished fifth in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1.02.21.

After a sixth-place finish in the 50m Backstroke last night, Godden posted a speedy 1:02.20 in today’s semi-final heats.

And while the Kilkenny based swimmer recorded a similar time in tonight’s final, it was Isabelle Stadden from the United States who cruised home in 59.27 to take gold, while Adela Piskorska from Poland took silver in 1.00.31, with Lotte Hosper from Holland taking bronze in 1.01.37.