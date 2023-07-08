Meet the tennis couples turning Wimbledon into their love island

Grass courts of Wimbledon are witnessing some romantic tales

Wimbledon is in full swing and this year’s tournament has a romantic twist.

Novak Djokovic may be the star attraction as he continues to build his legacy as the greatest player of all-time, yet a lot of the cameras are trained on the love stories flourishing in the tennis locker room.

The romance between world No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and former world No.2 Paula Badosa has been highlighted by the couple of their social media platforms.

The new glamour couple of tennis have been practicing together on the grass courts in recent days, with the Greek star excited to train with his girlfriend.

And Tsitsipas gave an interview to the tournament organisers about a story that is capturing the hearts of tennis fans around the world.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badoda have been creating headlines

“I told Paula that hitting with here and getting a feel for how her ball comes is very special,” said Tsitsipas.

“We were also to play at 100 per-cent, both of us, exchanging rallies.

“I felt like I had a strong opponent on the other side of the net that could get me going. I’m really happy that she is at such a level that allows me to train hard and also helps me improve, which is so good.”

While Tsitsipas and Badosa are the new A-list couple of tennis, they are being pushed for that title by British No.1 Katie Boulter and her Aussie partner Alex De Minaur.

The couple have cemented their partnership by playing in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon, with De Minaur clearly blown away by his glamerous partner.

Tennis stars Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter are dating

“She’s amazing,” declared world No.17 De Minaur. “I guess it’s the beauty of us being both in the same sport. We kind of understand each other. ”We know what to expect, how we can help each other in certain situations.

“Tennis is a very stressful lifestyle, as it is. It’s always great to have a partner that you can kind of count on, help you out here and there.

“It works both ways. I’m there to help her when she needs it. We kind of know what to say in certain situations ’cause we’re in the same world, which is always good.”

Another tennis couple have also hit the headlines, with Britain’s Liam Broady and his partner Eden Silva capturing plenty of headlines.

The pair have been dating since early 2022 and have posted several images of their love story on their Instagram posts.

British star Silva, who has a career-high ranking of No 300, has played doubles twice in the main draw at Wimbledon, but she failed to make it through to compete at The Championships this year.