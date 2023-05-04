Meath boxer Ella Thompson follows Katie Taylor's path after Toy Show moment

Touching moment on RTE show inspired Ella to push for glory

Ella Thompson (right) with Katie Taylor on The Late Late Toy Show in 2019.

Wowed by world champion Katie Taylor on the Late Late Toy Show in 2019, 15-year-old Meath boxer Ella Thompson is following in her heroine’s footsteps.

A member of Dunboyne Boxing Club, Ella was crowned the Irish Junior Champion at 46kg in the National Stadium last weekend.

On the most watched TV programme in Ireland in 2019, Katie Taylor made a guest appearance on The Late Late Toy Show to surprise Ella. She presented her with the gloves she wore in one of her world title fights and predicted a bright future for her.

Later she did a training session with the Dunboyne fighter and sparred with her in early 2020.

Ella has continued to progress in her chosen sport culminating in her All-Ireland success.

Taylor is currently ensconced in a training camp in Connecticut in the United States prior to her long awaited Irish professional debut at the 3Arena on May 20.

She will challenge undisputed and undefeated world super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron from England for her five World titles.

Undefeated in her 22 professional fights all of which have taken place outside Ireland Taylor will retain her four lightweight World belts regardless of the result

A handful of tickets remain on sale for the bout which will be steamed worldwide by the DAZN.