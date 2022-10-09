Max Verstappen is world champion again – here are five of his best moments

His title clinching moment in the rain of Japan on Sunday crowned a glorious season for Verstappen.

Max Verstappen has been crowned as Formula 1 champion for a second time and his ride to the top has been laced with obstacles.

The Dutch driver burst onto the grid at the age of 17 and since then has produced some of the most exciting races.

His title clinching moment in the rain of Japan on Sunday crowned a glorious season for Verstappen and here are some of the greatest moments of a career that has only just got started.

1. Brazil 2016

Brazil was a perfect race for a 19-year-old driver to show his skills due to the wet race conditions. While rain often proves to be a challenge for even the most skilled of drivers a young Max Verstappen made it look as easy as possible, even managing an incredible overtake on Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg.

After a bad strategy from the team Max found himself in P16 causing Verstappen to have one of the best recover drives to date with him fighting his way back to third.

Despite him only finishing third, Mercedes Team principle, Toto Wolff was more forthright as he said: “It was unbelievable driving, great entertainment. Physics are being redefined.” Wherever Max seemed to go he found grip. It is fair to say it was a phenomenal drive."

2. Spain 2016

Max Verstappen had a lot to prove in Spain after a shock promotion up to Red Bull Racing halfway into the season to replace Daniil Kvyat. At this time many people doubted the move thinking that it was premature and something Verstappen wasn't ready for.

On the Saturday, he qualified fourth behind the two Mercedes and Daniel Ricciardo. At the start of the race Max quickly got up into second place after the two Mercedes collided, this led the race being more open for anyone to win and made strategy important. While his teammate and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel had to pit three times, Kimi Räikkönen and Verstappen only had to pit twice. Though Räikkönen tried to catch up he took the victory become the youngest race winner ever in Formula 1.

3. Austria 2019

Austria 2019 was one of the most competitive races in terms of who was going to win it that we have seen in the last few years.

Austria is Redbull’s home race so there will always be pressure for Verstappen to do well as the stands become a big blur of orange in support of him. This race was highly anticipated as Charles Leclerc and Verstappen was meant to be the rivalry of the future.

As the race started Max had a poor start dropping down to eighth place while Leclerc was holding strong in first. After fighting his way through the grid and pitting, he finally caught up to Leclerc with the pair battling for the win for the remaining laps. On lap 69 Verstappen pulled off a move by taking a wide line on the inside of Leclerc to take the lead. Despite being called to the stewards, Max went on to win the race as the move was deemed legal.

4. Abu Dhabi 2021

After a gruelling season, the championship title came down to the final race between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

While this was not one of max’s best drives skill wise, it was one for the pages as he won the championship. Going into the final laps max Verstappen was way behind Hamilton up until Latifi crashed which gave Verstappen a chance to pit under a safety car while Mercedes kept Lewis out. This was followed by a controversial decision that will be spoken about for years where the safety car ended, and Max had the chance to fight back against Hamilton.

Barely making any mistakes in the tiring season, it was a deserved title win despite the controversial nature of the finish.

4. Belgium 2022

Verstappen was in the lead to win the championship and in a race that looked like he might sustain damage to his lead was a race that turned out to be the race of the season.

The title leader started at 14th on the grid due to his power unit and by the end of the starting lap Max had worked his way up to eighth however due to a safety car he couldn't quite work his way up any further until the track was cleared.

Once the safety car left the track, Max moved through the field and by lap 12, he was in a position to challenge.

After taking the lead he only lost it again briefly when he was pitting extending his lead in the championship by 93 points and taking his ninth win of the season.