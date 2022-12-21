Liverpool and Manchester City in peace talks to end toxic fan feud

City had alleged that coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola during the game and that their team bus was attacked on the way out of Anfield

Manchester City and Liverpool have written a joint letter to their supporters pleading with them to behave and report fans who do not in an attempt to end the toxic feud between the sides.

In a drive to stamp out the bad blood ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium, City chief executive Ferran Soriano and his Liverpool counterpart, Billy Hogan, have urged fans to report any crowd trouble or disturbing incidents. Bans will be issued to any fans found guilty of “unacceptable behaviours”.

Liverpool’s 1-0 win over City at Anfield in October descended into ugliness and led to peace talks last month between the clubs and representatives of City Matters, City’s elected fan network, and the Liverpool Supporters’ Board.

City had alleged that coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola during the game and that their team bus was attacked on the way out of Anfield, as it had been during a Champions League quarter-final meeting in 2018.

Liverpool condemned sick chants from City fans mocking the Hillsborough disaster as well as graffiti daubed on the away concourse about the tragedy that claimed 97 lives.

Now Soriano and Hogan have urged fans to work with the clubs to identify any supporters responsible for anti-social behaviour.

“Some fans may not be aware of the impact of their behaviours on other fans, both inside and outside the stadium, and we will continue to work with our fans on this education,” the City and Liverpool chief executives wrote.

“It is, however, important for everyone to be aware that we are fully committed to dealing with unacceptable behaviours and will take action by issuing bans to those found to be responsible.

“We have engaged the chairs from both our respective fan groups in our discussions and have their full backing to help create the right environment for our matches.

“If we stand together to report the behaviours and actions that cause harm – including inappropriate gestures, chanting, throwing of objects, as well as any and all forms of discrimination – then we can all concentrate on supporting our teams.”