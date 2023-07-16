Kevin Palmer: We have a new era in tennis – all hail Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title

Few lines of sporting commentary have been as prophetic as Barry Tompkins' utterances after Mike Tyson stopped Trevor Berbick to become world heavyweight champion for the first time back in 1986 ad it feels fitting to rebrand in for an equally significant moment in tennis in 2023.

Novak Djokovic's era of dominance in men's tennis may not be entirely over after one chastening defeat, but his defeat in a truly remarkable Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz will be remembered forever more.

Think of Roger Federer beating Pete Sampras to knock him off his perch at Wimbledon back in 2001 and then Rafael Nadal prevailing in the epic 2008 final against Federer to confirm his arrival at the top of the sport and now we have another match to add to that list.

Where do you start summing up this titanic sporting slugfest?

Time and again Alcaraz was challenged by the great Djokovic over the course of five incredible sets on Centre Court that were played out over four hours and 43 minutes and produced breathless tennis from first to last.

Who would have backed Alcaraz to win when he was 5-0 love in a first set that appeared to pave the way for Djokovic's record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title?

Then it looked like Djokovic would take command of the final as he was a point away from winning the second set, yet Alcaraz is different from the other rivals who have tried and failed to knock him off his perch.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously," conceded Djokovic in a post match speech that was temporarily interrupted when he locked eyes with his son Stefan and broke down in tears in front of the Centre Court crowd.

He recomposed himself before adding: "Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface. You played maybe one or twice. Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team."

It was a classy contribution from an outgoing champion who was again involved in clashes with members of the crowd and was given a warning by Irish umpire Fergus Murphy for smashing his racket on the Centre Court net post.

Djokovic will come again, that is what all the great champions do.

Yet this was a day for the 20-year-old wonder kid they call Cartlitos, with the on-court interview he gave in a language he has worked so hard to master highlighting his class.

"It’s a dream come true for me. I said before it would be so good to win but even if would have lost I would be really proud of myself," said Alcaraz.

"Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of the sport. It’s a dream come true.

"It was unbelievable to play in these stages. It’s amazing for a boy – 20 years-old - I didn’t expect to reach this situation really fast.

"I am really proud of myself, I am really proud of the team and the work we put in every day to be able to lift this trophy."

Tennis is a sport loaded with complexities and yet the new Wimbledon champion has somehow cut corners others simply can’t negotiate.

There are the shots you need to master first and the speed of Alcaraz's rise to becoming the complete tennis player is nothing short of breathtaking.

Then there are the mental challenges of a sport that sees you thrust into one-on-one combat with a foe who has experienced so much more than you and lived through experiences that give him a massive edge when a Wimbledon final reaches crunch point.

History tells us that Djokovic and his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal prevail when the pressure is applied against those who have not achieved what they have in this golden era of tennis.

That was until July 16th, 2023, when a kid from El Palmar, Murcia in Spain, finally found a way to win one of the big trophies against one of the legends of the game.

There will be more chapters in the Djokovic vs Alcaraz story, but their first Wimbledon final was one of the ages.

All hail the new king of tennis.