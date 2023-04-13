Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in crash during test event in Croatia
The death of the Waterford native has been confirmed by his racing team Hyundai Motorsport
Irish rally driver Craig Been has tragically died while completing a practice event in Croatia.
The death of the Waterford native has been confirmed by his racing team Hyundai Motorsport.
It’s been reported that the incident occurred just after noon, local time, today between Stari Golubovac and Lobora.
Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that Mr Breen was conducting the test event with his co-driver James Fulton, and that Mr Fulton was unharmed.
The practice event was being held ahead of the Croatian Rally which is scheduled for April 20 – 23.
“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for [the] Croatia Rally,” the racing team said in a statement.
“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.
“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and many fans.
“Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”
More to follow…
