Ireland’s latest UFC star Shauna Bannon reveals she unknowingly ‘fought at seven-weeks pregnant’

The Dubliner steps into the octagon this weekend for the biggest fight of her career

Shauna Bannon thought it was the end of the world.

Mercifully, she was wrong. Things worked out for the best.

If they hadn’t, she probably wouldn’t be sitting here, talking joyfully about being signed up by the UFC.

It’s a pretty big deal, getting a deal with the biggest organisation in MMA. Even more so in Ireland, where women have not received the same opportunities as male fighters.

It is a road that has been travelled by just one woman from these shores, but Bannon is about to change that.

On Saturday evening, the Dubliner will follow in Aisling Daly’s footsteps when she squares up against Bruna Brasil in London's O2 Arena at UFC Fight Night 225.

Bannon is 29; not young for a UFC debutante. However, her rise in MMA since taking her first amateur fight four-and-a-half years ago has been meteoric.

Up to that, her life had been devoted to kickboxing, a sport in which she was nurtured by her father at his gym – Tallaght Martial Arts – near the family home.

With seven world titles in the trophy cabinet, she arrived at a glass ceiling. She saw the opportunity to smash through it, but it required a shift in sport.

Starting out in MMA at 24, with the goal of attracting an offer from the UFC, was ambitious. But she has achieved it. Her next objective will be decidedly more difficult: climbing the rankings and making life-changing money in the process.

And to think it could have all ended before it truly got started.

Defeat to Dakota Ditcheva in February 2020 was disappointing. But there was a bigger picture to consider following the fight in Preston, England. Positives to be extracted.

The obvious plus point was that a championship was on the line – the UKFC flyweight title. That in itself was another indicator of progress.

Bannon had taken Ditcheva – a talented fighter – the distance before the judges declared the Mancunian the winner.

Back at home in Tallaght, the mantra was the same as after every fight: get back on the horse, train hard and work toward the next opponent.

But there was a problem. All was not as it should have been. Bannon’s body was sending her clear messages.

A home test confirmed her worst fears. Unbeknown to Bannon, she was already seven weeks pregnant when she grappled, kicked and punched her way through five gruelling rounds against Ditcheva.

She had recently given up a full-time job to throw everything she had at MMA. Becoming a mother was not part of the plan.

Her thoughts went down some dark roads and she was flooded with doubts. But she got through the next seven months and gave birth to a healthy boy.

Jayce is now two-and-a-half and the key motivator for every step his mother takes in her career.

Thinking back to that life-changing time, she says: “In my eyes, it was the worst timing ever to get pregnant. I left a decent job to focus on training full-time.

“I got pregnant and I actually fought pregnant as well. Of course, I didn’t know it at the time. I had a five-round fight and the week after I found out I was eight weeks pregnant, so I was seven weeks pregnant at the time of the fight.”

Pandemic-enforced lockdowns gave her renewed perspective.

“My life was put on hold, [but] everyone’s lives were put on hold during those lockdowns, so it couldn’t have happened at a better time really.

“At the time, it didn’t feel like that, but looking back now, I missed out on nothing other than sparring. I still trained every day because my dad’s gym was within the 5km of my house, so I still kept my fitness up and I wasn’t missing out on competition because no shows were happening across the world.”

She returned to competitive action eight months after Jayce's arrival, making up for lost time with a decisive second-round stoppage victory against Charlie Burke.

Four more fights as an amateur followed in quick succession – she won them all. The professional ranks beckoned, and it’s been more of the same.

Five wins out of five in less than a year forced the UFC’s hand and now she is counting down the hours to her biggest fight yet.

A smile flashes across Bannon's face and she becomes more energetic as she talks about Jayce.

She says her consistency is down to her son, who has inspired her to train harder than she ever knew was possible.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought it was the end of the world,” she says. “But I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“I always thought I was a motivated person, but he has given me a drive that I never knew was possible to have.

“It just makes me work harder and harder because I know that this is an opportunity to change my life and his life for the better, and to give him a future he deserves and his kids and so on."

Bannon doesn't expect Brasil – from Brazil – to have the tools to deal with her. Pressed to give a prediction, she expects her kickboxing prowess to prove decisive in the second of three five-minute rounds.

"I think it’s a perfect matchup for me. She kind of has a karate style and that’s something I’ve been dealing with my whole life. If it ends up on the ground, I think my grappling will be a lot stronger than hers.

"My wrestling is definitely a lot stronger as well and then the striking – that’s something I’ve been dealing with my whole life since I’m walking, so I predict a head-kick knockout in the second round."

Bannon is coached by former UFC fighter, and fellow Tallaght native Paddy Holohan. She is quick to recognise his influence.

"Paddy has pushed me from the start. He’s always had my back and he’s always led me in the right direction for everything I’ve done.

"He’s Ireland's first former UFC fighter to go on and coach someone in the UFC. It’s a huge milestone for both of us because he gets to go back now and instead of being in the octagon, he’s in the corner.

"He’s done so much for me over the past few years, inside and outside the cage, and I’m very lucky to have him.”