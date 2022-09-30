WATCH: Belgian jockey sorry after two-month ban for dangerous elbow incident

‘Wow - Soumillon put an elbow out there’

Christophe Soumillon celebrates after riding Vadeni to win The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 02, 2022 in Esher, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon has apologised following his ban for 60 days by France Galop after an apparent elbow that saw fellow jockey Rossa Ryan unseated at Saint-Cloud.

Riding Syros in the Group 3 Thomas Byron Stakes, Soumillon's elbow can be seen making contact with Ryan as they jostle for position towards the back of a six-runner field.

A shocking incident in the Prix Thomas Byron, as Christophe Soumillon elbows Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud.

Ryan is sent off balance and falls off his mount, the Ralph Beckett-trained Captain Wierzba. He was able to walk to the medical van after the fall.

Soumillon said: "I just received a big suspension from the stewards, I'm going to be suspended for two months - for 60 days of racing - so that's a very, very big thing and, unfortunately, my end of season is now gone.

"I accept the sentence for what I did, for the terrible mistake like I said, and hopefully nobody was hurt.

"I shouldn't do that and I didn't do it on purpose to make him (Ryan) fall off his horse, I was just trying to keep my position but it was a misjudgement from my side."

Sky Sports Racing analyst Jamie Lynch said: "Wow - Soumillon put an elbow out there."

Soumillon's mount went on to take second behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous, who won as a 15/8 favourite.