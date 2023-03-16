golden finale | 

Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 4 at the Cheltenham Festival

Ruby Walsh's verdict on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival

Kevin PalmerSunday World

Ruby Walsh is looking to end this year’s Cheltenham Festival on a high with some bumper tips on the final day.

Here is the verdict from the Cheltenham legend and Paddy Power analyst:

1.30: JCB Triumph Hurdle – Blood Destiny

Ruby says: The softer it gets the bigger chance that gives Bloody Destiny. It’ll definitely suit if the going is heavy.

14:10: County Handicap Hurdle – Ballyadam

Ruby says: I’m with Ballyadam. He ran really well behind Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival and he’s probably overpriced.

14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle – Corbetts Cross

Ruby says:I’ve been with Corbetts Cross since Christmas and I’m going to stay with him.

15:30: Gold Cup – Galopin des Champs

Ruby says: Galopin des Champs all day, every day and I would love to be riding him. Noble Yeats could up being his biggest danger.

16:10: Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase – Vaucelet

Ruby says:I am a Vaucelet man. He is a big, big runner. Chris’s Dream is the value.

16:50: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase – Allegorie De Vassy

Ruby says: Allegorie De Vassy is the class horse in the race. If you want to oppose her you’d have to go big and that’s maybe Riviere D’etel.

17:30: Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle – Spirit Of Legend

Ruby says:It’s a really competitive race and one of the novices will win it. I hope it’s Spanish Harlem as it would round out a big week for Michael O’Sullivan but, at a price, Spirit Of Legend could run a big race.


