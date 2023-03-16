Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 4 at the Cheltenham Festival
Ruby Walsh is looking to end this year’s Cheltenham Festival on a high with some bumper tips on the final day.
Here is the verdict from the Cheltenham legend and Paddy Power analyst:
1.30: JCB Triumph Hurdle – Blood Destiny
Ruby says: The softer it gets the bigger chance that gives Bloody Destiny. It’ll definitely suit if the going is heavy.
14:10: County Handicap Hurdle – Ballyadam
Ruby says: I’m with Ballyadam. He ran really well behind Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival and he’s probably overpriced.
14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle – Corbetts Cross
Ruby says:I’ve been with Corbetts Cross since Christmas and I’m going to stay with him.
Read more
15:30: Gold Cup – Galopin des Champs
Ruby says: Galopin des Champs all day, every day and I would love to be riding him. Noble Yeats could up being his biggest danger.
16:10: Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase – Vaucelet
Ruby says:I am a Vaucelet man. He is a big, big runner. Chris’s Dream is the value.
16:50: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase – Allegorie De Vassy
Ruby says: Allegorie De Vassy is the class horse in the race. If you want to oppose her you’d have to go big and that’s maybe Riviere D’etel.
17:30: Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle – Spirit Of Legend
Ruby says:It’s a really competitive race and one of the novices will win it. I hope it’s Spanish Harlem as it would round out a big week for Michael O’Sullivan but, at a price, Spirit Of Legend could run a big race.
