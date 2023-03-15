Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
Teahupoo is the big tip for the big race of the day.
Ruby Walsh has won more races at the Cheltenham Festival than any other jockey so there is no better man to turn to for your tips.
Here are his tips for Day 3 in association with Paddy Power:
13.30pm - Turners Novices’ Chase - Mighty Potter
Ruby says: Mighty Potter will probably win but Appreciate It will really give him a race. It’ll be a good race between them both.
14.50pm - Ryanair Chase - Shishkin
Ruby says:This race is just about Shishkin, it’s as simple as that. If he turns up, he wins.
15.30pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle – Teahupoo
Ruby says: The rain for me makes this Teahupoo’s. This is a huge day for Davy Russell in his comeback, and these are his best chances to win with Might Potter, in the 1:30pm, and Teahupoo. In the rain he’s just a better horse on soft ground, and the more rain that falls, the better his chance will be. I was giving Home By The Lee a chance most of the year, but unless it dries up considerably, I’m with Teahupoo.
16.10pm - Magners Plate – Frero Banbou
Ruby says: Haut En Couleurs is too weak of a finisher for me to pick in this race. So Scottish is the obvious one, but I’m going to go with Frero Banbou now that all the rain is falling. His last couple of runs have been over 2m, but going up to 2m and a half gives him a massive chance.
16.50pm - Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – Halka Du Tabert
Ruby says: No way is Luccia at 13/8. I know I was also tipping Lot Of Joy, but she was 18/1 when I was doing so, she’s now at 6’s (6/1). I’m going to with Halka Du Tabert with the rain falling.
17.30pm - Kim Muir Handicap Chase – Stumptown
Ruby says:Gary O’Brien has been sweet on Stumptown even from before he went to Sandown. I watched him there; his jumping was incredible. He’s only gone up 10lbs and I’m going to side with him too.
