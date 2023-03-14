Ruby Walsh's tips for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival

Paddy Power pundit and racing legend is backing Edwardstone in the race of the day

Ruby Walsh struggled to hold back the tears as he watched Honeysuckle win on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and now he has made his picks for Day 2.

The Cheltenham legend is working for Paddy Power at this year’s Festival and here are his picks for Champion Chase day.

13.30pm - Ballymore Novices Hurdle - Impaire Et Passe

Ruby’s view: I’d be with Impaire Et Passe – he was very good in the maiden hurdle at Naas before Christmas, he was good in the Moscow Flyer where he dropped back to two miles.

14.10pm - Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - Gerri Colombe

Ruby’s view: I would be with Gerri Colombe. The race will set up for him - The Real Whacker will go forward as I said, so will Galia Des Liteaux, but he’s Gerri Colombe solid jumper. He looks like a horse that’s crying out for three miles and I think he’s the right favourite.

14.50pm - Coral Cup Hurdle – Captain Conby each-way

Ruby’s view: I thought I’d pulled one out of the fire as I was going through these this morning and I was with Captain Conby as well. I was going through and Captain Conby on the last run behind San Salvador. Icare Allen ran too badly for me in Newbury and Scaramanga wants fast ground. Tax For Max is hard to fancy.

15.30pm - Champion Chase - Edwardstone

Ruby’s view:It doesn’t suit me to go against a Willie Mullins horse, but I am, and I’m going against Energumene and the more rain that falls the better chance he Edwardstone has. He looks like he’s capable of handling soft ground. Of the two of them since this time 12 months’ ago, Edwardstone looks to be the one who has improved or maybe he’s just maintained his form and Energumene has regressed.

16.10pm - Cross Country Chase- Delta Work. Franco De Port each-way as well

Ruby’s view: When you think about it - it’s not that big a shock. The success he’s had on Tiger Roll [previously] and I do think Delta Work is the one, especially with the rain that has fallen. Last year that was really what strengthened his [Delta Work’s] chance was real soft ground. He [Delta Work] won the first time up last year, but he has to be a better horse and with those runs under his belt, I think he’ll be hard to beat again. Franco De Port is at a big price will keep going at 8/1, he’s an each-way price anyway but Delta Work will win.

17.30pm - Champion Bumper - Fact To File

Ruby’s view: Ground, age, stamina, and those kinds of things have kicked into this decision for Patrick Mullins to ride Fact To File. A Dream To Share is your favourite, he beat Fact To File in Leopardstown. It was a slowly run race, but I think this will be a much different contest. I would be of the opinion the stayers win this race over the speed horses and I can see Fact To File changing that with A Dream To Share. Patrick Mullins may well have got it right and I’d be with Fact To File.