Jockey Wesley Joyce speaks of joy in getting back in the saddle after horrific fall

‘There are not really any words to describe it. It’s been very hard. Tough. But it has been worth it’

Wesley Joyce (right) on board Crowns Major at the 2021 Galway Races Summer Festival. The Moyross jockey had a fall from Red Hell at the 2022 event. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce has spoken of his joy in getting back in the saddle after suffering serious injuries in a fall at the Galway festival last year that left him in intensive care at University Hospital Galway.

Yesterday, the 20-year-old made his comeback at Naas, just over a year since the horrific incident that caused numerous injuries, including broken ribs, a punctured lung, broken shoulder and fractured larynx.

Wesley, from Moyross in Limerick is based in the Curragh where he is working with trainer Johnny Murtagh. He spoke to RTE’s Darren Frehill in a whispered voice that is the result of the fall that almost cost him his life.

Asked how good it felt to be back, Wesley admitted: “Coming here, I was a bit nervous.

“I was very thankful for Johnny to giving me the opportunity to ride his horse today. Thanks to the owners, to everyone in the yard, you know?”

After narrowly missing the wining slot as he came second on Wave Machine, Wesley said: “I’ll settle for second, for my first time back.”

Asked to put into words what he had been through over the last 12 months, the jockey replied: “There are not really any words to describe it. It’s been very hard. Tough. The breathing was a bit bad at one stage. But it has been worth it.”

Wesley detailed the injuries he suffered: “I’ve broken ribs, punctured my lungs, broke my shoulder, fractured my larynx.”

Asked what got him through his ordeal he said it was “the mindset”.

“Just remembering what I wanted to be. A jockey. And I’m not going to give up. I’m going to chase my dreams and get that done.”

Asked what he missed most about racing he replied: “I missed the winners. I missed the coming back into the parade ring and seeing the smile on the owners’ faces. That’s what it’s all about.”

Joyce was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.

The five-year-old, who Joyce won a Curragh handicap, was disputing the lead when appearing to stumble at the road crossing, sending his rider crashing to the turf.

The jockey was treated on course by racecourse doctor Professor McAnena before being transferred to hospital.

He began riding work six months ago, he was recently been passed fit to ride by the IHRB.

"It's brilliant to be back,” he told Racing Post. “I’ve been back riding for the last six months at Johnny Murtagh’s; he’s been a massive help and he's a great mentor to have. I’ve been ready to go for a while now but Johnny was just telling me to hold back a bit."

Joyce had notched 19 winners before suffering his injuries and had built a strong relationship with the likes of Murtagh and Michael Mulvany, riding eight winners for the latter.