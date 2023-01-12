top joc | 

Davy Russell to make retirement U-turn to help out Gordon Elliott in the wake of Jack Kennedy’s injury

Davy Russell will come out of retirement following Jack Kennedy injury© SPORTSFILE

Michael VerneyIndependent.ie

DAVY RUSSELL will make a sensational return to the saddle with immediate effect, less than a month since calling time on his glittering racing career.

The 43-year-old has made the shock move in the wake of Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott's No 1 rider since Russell's retirement before Christmas, suffering a broken leg last Sunday at Naas that leaves him touch and go to make the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The Cork pilot, a two-time winner of the Aintree Grand National, was adamant as recently as last weekend that there would be no change of heart in terms of a U-turn but Kennedy's injury status has quickly changed that as he returns for a farewell tour.

"After meeting with Gordon today, I have decided to come out of retirement and ride for the short period while Jack is on the sidelines," Russell said in a statement this evening.

"It’s only been a matter of weeks since I retired, and I actually rode more out this morning than I have in many years.

"We are a close team in Cullentra and after what happened last weekend, I want to help the team through a difficult few weeks. The plan is to resume riding in Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday."


Today's Headlines

More Horse Racing

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos