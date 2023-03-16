Cheltenham punter cashes out to secure £47k windfall on a £1 bet
Biggest winner of the deal revealed at Cheltenham Festival
An ingenious Paddy Power customer cashed out for big money on Thursday as they secured a huge windfall on a £1 bet.
The prudent punter from Wincanton in Somerset crafted a five-fold £1 each-way play on day three at Prestbury Park that would have paid £283,672 if all five pinged in.
However, with four in the bag, the shrewd tipster took the money and ran before their final leg set off. And it was a very wise decision.
It all started in the first race of the day, the Turners, where the 15/2 Stage Star caused a big upset to beat heavy favourite Mighty Potter.
The good times kept rolling when Good Time Jonny came from nowhere to bolt around the outside in the Pertemps Final at 9/1.
Envoi Allen was the next winner on this bet in the Ryanair Chase, beating Shishkin into second at 13/2 before Sire Du Berlais stayed on to win the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at a mammoth 33/1.
It all came down to the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle then where favourite Luccia was the selection with almost £300,000 on the line.
However, the crafty tipster took the smart option and cashed out to end up a whopping £47,823.27 better off.
In the end Luccia did managed to place, just about, by finishing 4th in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle but that finish would have meant a this bet would have been worth £47,000 less.
Amid the excitement on a wet afternoon at Cheltenham, this was certainty a moment of inspiration for the punter of the day.
