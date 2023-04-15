Aintree Grand National: What time, what channel and the favourites

It’s race day on Merseyside with the big one going off at 5.15pm

Sam Waley-Cohen celebrates on Noble Yeats after winning last year's Grand National — © REUTERS

THE Aintree Grand National - the world's most famous steeplechase. Forty runners. Thirty fences over a gruelling four-and-a-quarter miles.

Any horse can win. A day to close the eyes and stick the pin in the paper.

There have been five 100/1 winners. Mon Mome was the last in 2009.

It's the 175th running of the race and first place is worth over half a million pounds.

Noble Yeats won last year at 50/1 and is among the fancies again.

The year before, Rachael Blackmore created history when she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times. She rides Ain't That A Shame for Henry De Bromhead.

The great Ted Walsh's Any Second Now will also attract much interest. He was third in 2021, and second last year.

Scotland's Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell, is the favourite. Gordon Elliott's Delta Work will be well-backed. After finishing third last year.

Where and when is it?

It takes place this Saturday (April 15) at Aintree, Liverpool (5.15).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Virgin Media 1.

Who are the runners and what are the odds?

* Odds are subject to change in the run-up to the race

Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: Derek Fox) 8/1

Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Keith Donoghue) 8/1

Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: Sean Bowen) 8/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: Paul Townend) 11/1

Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Rachael Blackmore) 12/1

Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: Brian Hayes) 12/1

Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: Harry Skelton) 14/1

Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: JJ Slevin) 14/1

Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: Mark Walsh) 16/1

Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: Danny Mullins) 16/1

The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: Aidan Coleman) 16/1

Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Davy Russell) 20/1

Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: Sean Flanagan) 20/1

Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: Sam Twiston-Davies) 22/1

Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jonjo O’Neill Jr) 25/1

Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: Sean O’Keeffe) 28/1

Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: Felix de Giles) 28/1

Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: Adam Wedge) 33/1

Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Harry Cobden) 33/1

The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: Brendan Powell) 33/1

Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: Darragh O’Keeffe) 33/1

Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: Michael O’Sullivan) 40/1

Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jack Tudor) 40/1

Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: Nico de Boinville) 40/1

Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: Alan Johns) 50/1

Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: Hugh Nugent) 50/1

Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Peter Carberry) 50/1

Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: Theo Gillard) 50/1

Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: Charlie Deutsch) 50/1

Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: Phillip Enright) 50/1

Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: Luke Dempsey) 66/1

Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: Jack Foley) 66/1

Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: Jonathan Burke) 66/1

Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: Ryan Mania) 80/1

Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: Kieren Buckley) 80/1

Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: Simon Torrens) 80/1

Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Adrian Heskin) 100/1

A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: Shane Fitzgerald) 100/1

Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: Jody McGarvey) 100/1

Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: Ben Jones) 100/1

Full Grand National Day Schedule (all times BST):

1:45pm: Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2:25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3:00pm: Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3:35pm: Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)

4:15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:15pm: Randox Grand National Chase (Grade 3)

6:20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)