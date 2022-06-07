Tiger Woods still hoping to play Open Championship despite pulling out of US Open
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week’s US Open at Brookline.
The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.
“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods said on Twitter.
“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-AM and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”
The news comes as no surprise given how Woods struggled at Southern Hills last month, the 15-time major winner clearly struggling with the pain in his right leg following the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year.
Woods fought back from an opening 74 to shoot a second round of 69 in Tulsa and make the cut with a shot to spare, but then laboured to a 79 on Saturday, his worst score ever in the US PGA.
Speaking after his remarkable return to top-flight action in the Masters in April, Woods had made it clear how keen he was to compete in the 150th Open Championship over the Old Course at St Andrews, scene of two of his three Open victories.
“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said in April. “That is something that is near and dear to my heart.
“I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.”
Woods won his last Major at the 2019 Masters, and is three short of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home