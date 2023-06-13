Roy Curtis: How Rory McIlroy can use anger from being lampooned by almost everyone as fuel for US Open win

Rory could do with bathing in brighter light, immersing himself in a warm, bubbly tub of gladness, washing away the regrets that have taken anchor at his core.

Sometimes, the temptation is to wonder how Rory McIlroy shoulders the oppressive toll inflicted upon his spirit.

Golf, his Broadway theatre of self-expression, seems to delight in finding new and ever crueller ways to mock this island’s most recognisable athlete; in propelling the 34-year-old toward the gaping mouth of an emotional black hole.

The Irish writer Colum McCann likely lurks a lengthy Par 5 acreage behind the soothing tones of Bob Rotella’s collected works in Rory’s preferred reading material.

But surveying the ruins of recent months – from the sense of betrayal that is a clear and legitimate consequence of him being deployed as a PGA Tour patsy in its suddenly resolved civil war with LIV, to his continued, intense Major frustration – McIlroy would surely empathise with a line from McCann’s great novel of hope, Apeirogon.

The author talks about the desire to “somehow crawl inside time and rewind it, to upend chronology, reverse it and channel it in an entirely different direction...so that the "light was brighter”.

Rory could do with bathing in brighter light, immersing himself in a warm, bubbly tub of gladness, washing away the regrets that have taken anchor at his core.

McIlroy has no time machine that can transport him back to that summer of 2014 when he was the sole, undisputed keyholder to golf’s royal residence.

After almost a decade and 32 majors without deliverance, it is now self-doubt slipping in through the keyhole.

The spotlight will again inevitably fall on the lavishly gifted but frequently mentally brittle Holywood native as the 123rd renewal of the US Open touches down in unfamiliar surroundings at The Los Angeles Country Club.

That he has been paired with Brooks Koepka for the opening two days poses the latest test of Rory’s internal fortifications.

Here is LIV’s swaggering alpha male, a player whose game is energised and made better by the pressure of these defining weeks. His victory at last month’s PGA Championship making it five Ws fished from the Major pond in the years where Rory has stood like a forlorn angler at the water’s edge.

It is not so long – 2019 – since Koepka, brash and unapologetic, seemed to revel in teeing up McIlroy’s old aura and blasting it into the deep rough.

“Rory hasn’t won a Major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So I just don’t view it as a rivalry. I’m not looking at anybody behind me.”

As the dominoes of the old normal fall one after another, McIlroy has sought a solution along every conceivable location of the emotional bandwidth – from suffocating introspection to exaggerated positivity.

Yet no matter how he has sought to mine his self-evident desperation to add to a haul of four majors – all harvested in a golden run between 2011 and 2014 – he has been unable to convert it into the psychic fuel required to return to the winner’s enclosure.

The pattern has been maddeningly familiar. Slow starts that effectively dismiss him as a contender, followed by late charges that cannot mask the reality that he was never a live contender.

On the one or two occasions when he had a legitimate chance after 54 holes, his challenge dissolved in the acidic heat of a championship Sunday.

Hope can wither like a parched plant without the water of glory and McIlroy resembled a broken man after missing the cut at Augusta in April.

The questions are not merely psychological ones. In recent weeks, he has too often leaked shots through inaccurate wedge play, anxiety taking anchor among his supporters each time he is faced with a short-range approach.

Although his putting has hugely benefitted from an alliance with Brad Faxon, it can still buckle when the intensity levels rise.

But it is Rory’s mental weathervane on these weeks that attracts the most attention.

The late Zen psychologist Alan Watts used to argue that the mind is “a chauffeur inside the body”.

It has too often driven McIlroy into the sidings, a fragile disposition overriding his sat-nav and cursing him to miss his destination.

The hope, for the many who have come to admire Rory’s essential decency while watching through splayed fingers as another Major challenge disappears down the plughole, is that Koepka’s presence might awaken something in the Northern Irishman.

A primal kind of anger that others have invaded territory that was once his and made it their own and are happy to shout from the rooftops about his diminished status.

Surely, the former world number one's competitive juices are brought to the boil when he reads some faceless LIV executive mock him, claiming that in the fallout from the game’s internecine feud, “nobody wants that b***** on their team”.

The classless accusation says far more about its source than its target, but McIlroy’s on-course response will be instructive.

Over the recent tumultuous weeks, he must feel like he is being lampooned by almost everybody in his professional orbit, the LIV rebels, his own PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, even the golfing gods.

Maybe, just maybe, all that accumulated anger will yield an uncontainable McIlroy eruption this week and treat the skies above California to the sight of a too-long dormant golfing volcano, at last, delivering the kind of light show that was once his molten calling card.