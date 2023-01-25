Rory McIlroy: ‘If roles were reversed and I'd have of thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit’
Rory Mclroy responds to Patrick Reed tee incident in Dubai and says he ‘didn’t feel the need to acknowledge’ the American
Rory McIlroy insists he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed and would have thrown a tee at the American if the roles were reversed.
While he’s taking legal action against the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, Reed tried to make peace with McIlroy on the range at the Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday ahead of this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic but was ignored by the world number one McIlroy, so he flicked a tee in his direction in disgust.
The American told reporters he just threw the tee down in disgust, but McIlroy is clearly in no mood to make peace with the LIV Golf defector after being served with a supoena by Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve as a “co-conspirator” in a class action case Reed is taking against the PGA Tour.
“I didn't see it,” McIlroy said of the tee. “I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practise, and I didn't really feel like - I didn't feel the need to acknowledge him.
“So I didn't see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently, that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have of thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit from him.”
McIlroy admitted he didn’t feel the need to “duck” the tee as he didn’t even see it.
“I didn't duck,” he said. “I didn't see it, no. My back was turned to him.”
Pointedly, he added that Reed could not have expected a warm greeting, considering the litigation he has launched.
“I mean, exactly, right,” McIlroy said. “Like that's - I mean, I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. I mean, I don't see your - like. you can't pretend like nothing's happening, right.
“I think that's the thing. Like why - we are living in reality here. He's - no, so...”
Asked if he could see himself “mending bridges” with Reed, McIlroy stared back at his inquisitor with an incredulous expression.
As for mending bridges with Sergio Garcia, who is eligible for a Ryder Cup wildcard from Luke Donald as an honorary member of the Dp World Tour, McIlroy was clear.
“No,” he said.
Pressed again, “No way,” he simply shook his head.
