Rory McIlroy cancels press conference in preparation for The Open

Rory McIlroy tees off the fifth hole during a practice round ahead of The Open at the Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy has opted to repeat his US Open strategy and cancel his pre-championship press conference to focus on ending his nine-year drought at The Open and claim his fifth major win.

Just as he did at Los Angeles Country Club last month, the world number two's name was removed from the official media centre interview list on the first day of tournament week.

The recently crowned Scottish Open champion was scheduled to speak to the media at 9am at Royal Liverpool today.

In a statement, the R&A said: "We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference."

The Co Down man was keen to avoid a litany of LIV Golf questions in Los Angeles and after finishing just a shot behind winner Wyndham Clark there, it remains to be seen if his media-light strategy will pay off this week.

McIlroy did speak on the practice range to Sky Sports Golf and explained that his goal in returning to the scene of his 2014 Open triumph was to "re-set" and get ready to go again after Sunday's stunning birdie-birdie finish gave him his first win on Scottish soil.

"Ball striking wise, I think I led the field in terms of stats from tee to green, so that's something," McIlroy said before heading out to play the front nine with fellow Open champions Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington.

"Great iron play, wedge play, controlling my flight. I'm really happy, I've got a new goal, a new purpose and you go again."

He added: "If I get myself into a similar position this week, I will certainly draw on what I did last week. But as of right now and getting prepared for this tournament, all that has to be put on the backburner.

"I just have to focus on getting ready to tee off on Thursday.”