Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry’s children steal the show at Masters
Poppy McIlroy enchants the crowd as she joins Daddy at Augusta
While Seamus Power excelled on the course at the Masters Par 3 Contest, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enjoyed some family time at Augusta National.
McIlroy was joined by his wife Erica, who caddied for him, and their daughter Poppy while Shane Lowry was see giving Poppy some tips.
The Offaly golfer was also joined by his family, with English golf Tommy Fleetwood also walking the fairway with his children.
While Waterford golfer Power caught the eye with back-to-back holes in one, the scenes with McIlroy and Lowry and their families were also highlights of the famous Augusta curtain-raiser.
You can enjoy some of the best pictures in our gallery above.
