Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry’s children steal the show at Masters

Poppy McIlroy enchants the crowd as she joins Daddy at Augusta

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica walks on the first green with their daughter Poppy — © Getty Images

Rory McIlroy looks on as Ivy Lowry hugs Poppy McIlroy on the ninth green — © Getty Images

Shane Lowry looks on with Rory McIlroy's daughter Poppy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest at Augusta National. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

While Seamus Power excelled on the course at the Masters Par 3 Contest, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enjoyed some family time at Augusta National.

McIlroy was joined by his wife Erica, who caddied for him, and their daughter Poppy while Shane Lowry was see giving Poppy some tips.

The Offaly golfer was also joined by his family, with English golf Tommy Fleetwood also walking the fairway with his children.

While Waterford golfer Power caught the eye with back-to-back holes in one, the scenes with McIlroy and Lowry and their families were also highlights of the famous Augusta curtain-raiser.

